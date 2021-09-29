CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Thousands Of Louisiana Residents Still Without Power After Hurricane Ida

By Mikey O
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One month after Hurricane Ida's landfall thousands of SELA residents are still without power. Since Ida's landfall, Entergy has restored electricity for over 800,000 residents in Southeast Louisiana. However, thousands still remain without power in certain areas in the region. Entergy had projected that all power would be active in SELA by today, but roughly 6,000 customers are still waiting on their service to be restored.

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

South Louisiana Utilities Announce Planned Service Interruptions

For many residents of southeastern Louisiana life without power or even running water has been the "new normal" since Hurricane Ida roared through that part of the state a little over a month ago. You could say those outages were "unplanned" but at least the utility companies involved in restoring services are making headway.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
107 JAMZ

Ten of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in Louisiana

While I personally feel like Louisiana is beautiful as a whole with some of the best food and people around. Here are ten of the most beautiful and smallest cities that some of you may not be too familiar with. Breaux Bridge. Breaux Bridge is near Lafayette, Louisiana, and is...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Louisiana’s Winter Weather Outlook Suggests Changes are Coming

Winters in Louisiana are less about snow and ice and more about mud and humidity. We don't particularly care for attempting to travel on ice slick streets. And, we realize it's hard to write holiday tunes about condensation on your patio. So, the winter months along I-10 are just a little different than say life along I-20.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Delta, LA
City
Ida, LA
107 JAMZ

Top 10 Safest Cities In Louisiana For 2021

If you live in Louisiana, have you ever wondered what is the safest city in Louisiana to live in? Safewise.com has released a list of the 10 safest cities in Louisiana to live in. The list is compiled by using a few factors like property crimes, violent crimes, crime rate,...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles FD Station Shown Leaking Inside During Rain

Over a year after Hurricanes Laura and Delta, most of SWLA is still living in conditions that we wouldn't want to be in. Some of us are still living with family, others living in campers in the front yard while waiting on contractors, supplies, and insurance claims. These types of living situations are not only physically exhausting to deal with, but mentally exhausting as well.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Officials Explain Delay in Sports Wagering Roll Out

A lot of sports fans in Louisiana who like to put their money where their mouths are have been anxiously awaiting Louisiana's next step into the world of sports wagering. Voters in most of Louisiana's parishes approved sports wagering a year or so ago and now we are just waiting on the state to get its act together so we can all go drop a dollar or two on our favorite teams.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana Mask Mandate

During his press conference yesterday, Louisiana Governor Edwards announced that the indoor mask mandate for Louisiana will be extended for another month, at least until October 27. The mandate was put in place on August 4 of this year, with Edwards citing that only 37% of Louisiana residents had been vaccinated at the time and the rate of COVID-19 infection was increasing.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Ike#Hurricane Ida#Sela#Terrebonne Parishes#Jefferson Parish#Lafourche Parish#Zeta
107 JAMZ

Top 20 Street Names In Lake Charles Most People Mispronounce

I don't care where you are from, be it you've lived here all your life, or just visiting Lake Charles. This city has some really weird street names. I'm not from Louisiana myself, and that is most of my problem I'm sure. Of course, a lot of the street names are French which is why most visitors share the same dialect issues I have.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy