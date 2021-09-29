CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State beat writer Ron Counts breaks down Wolf Pack-Broncos matchup

By Chris Murray
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada and Boise State resume their football rivalry Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time at Albertsons Stadium when the programs meet for the first time since 2018. The Broncos have won 16 of the last 17 matchups between the schools, but this is predicted to be a fairly even game with Boise State entering as a 6.5-point favorite. Boise State beat writer Ron Counts, from the Idaho Statesman, broke down this weekend's game on Zoom with me earlier this week. You can follow Ron's coverage on the Statesman's website or his Twitter account.

