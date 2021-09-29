CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega storylines: Survival of the fittest

By Chris Estrada
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relief was evident on Denny Hamlin’s face and in his voice after winning last Sunday’s Round of 12 Cup playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hamlin finally earned his first Cup win at Las Vegas. More importantly, he advanced into the Round of 8 and avoided the prospect of being swept up in chaos over the next two weeks.

nascar.nbcsports.com

Related
Racing News

Talladega Race Results: October 4, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the green on a Monday in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the Yallawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Entries | Truck Lineup...
MOTORSPORTS
Albany Herald

Fords look to continue success at Talladega

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway may be the great unknown for most competitors, but for those driving Fords, it could be a welcome opportunity. Led by Team Penske, Ford drivers have dominated the recent action at NASCAR’s longest closed course, and that’s sufficient cause for optimism...
MOTORSPORTS
mrn.com

Guide for the Cup Series race at Talladega

(⏰ 1 p.m. ET | 📺 NBCSN, TSN | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Monday’s rescheduled Round of 12 middle race and 31st points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Talladega, Alabama. Green flag: 1 p.m. ET on Monday, October 4th. Grand Marshal:...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Talladega results: Bubba Wallace earns first career win in rain-shortened YellaWood 500

After their arrival in NASCAR was met with a cavalcade of hype, anticipation and expectations, success did not prove instantaneous for 23XI Racing in what had been a 2021 season full of growing pains. But thanks to Bubba Wallace's performance in crunch time with inclement weather closing in, they will now be able to celebrate a Cup Series victory for the first time.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Michael Jordan does not sign checks for losers

Bubba Wallace proved Monday at Talladega Superspeedway that NBA legend Michael Jordan doesn’t give lip service when it comes to his new NASCAR Cup Series team. One of the biggest talking points entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was the creation of 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
NBA
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief suspended indefinitely after Talladega

Eddie Troconis has been suspended by NASCAR following an altercation. Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He served as the crew chief of the #02 Young’s Motorsports truck. The penalty was announced on Wednesday, an addition to the weekly penalty report. It came a day after the typical...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s First Career Win

The rain brought good fortune for Bubba Wallace at Talladega on Monday, as he was able to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Wallace led the way at the YellaWood 500 when the race was stopped due to rain. A short time later, the race was declared official and Wallace was named the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

What happened to Kyle Larson at Talladega?

It was a tough day for Kyle Larson in the re-scheduled NASCAR race at Talladega, but what happened to him? How does the result affect his standings in the Playoffs ahead of the Charlotte roval this weekend?. Tough Talladega day for Larson. Thanks to his excellent form throughout the regular...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Harvick Scores Top-10 at Talladega

Race Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Racing (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) ● Kevin Harvick started ninth and finished fourth, earning seven bonus points. ● The No. 4 Busch Light #Hunt4Busch Ford Mustang spent the...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Talladega Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin on pole

Denny Hamlin, coming off his victory at Las Vegas, will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott starts third. Ryan Blaney is fourth. Kyle Larson will start fifth.
TALLADEGA, AL
FOX Sports

AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Talladega with Hamlin rolling

Site: Talladega, Alabama. Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. Race distance: 188 laps, 500.8 miles. Last year: Denny Hamlin won from the pole position. Last race: Hamlin led 137 of 267 laps at Las Vegas and opened the second round of the playoffs the same way he opened the first: by winning.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Absaroka / Sparks Energy Partner With Jeffrey Earnhardt At Talladega

This Saturday afternoon the high banks of Talladega Super Speedway will come alive with the roar of the Xfinity Series cars during the Sparks 300. Piloting the Absaroka No. 0 Chevrolet by JD Motorsports with Gary Keller will be 4th generation Earnhardt racer Jeffrey Earnhardt. “Every time I come to Dega I think of the great history of my grandpa here and the passion my family has for super speedway racing” commented Jeffrey. “Having a new partner onboard like Absaroka and Sparks is really special. They’re from Alabama and they’re big supporters of our sport so having the opportunity to begin a relationship with people that love NASCAR and my family legacy is a blessing.” Before the cars get the green flag on Saturday Jeffrey will be joining the Absaroka & Sparks team for a Friday night rodeo inside the infield. “I’ve been told by my JEI guys not to get on a bull but I’m not ruling it out entirely until I see the action Friday” said Earnhardt.
TALLADEGA, AL
mrn.com

Hamlin lands Busch Pole for Talladega

Denny Hamlin earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hamlin, locked into the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after last Sunday’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start on pole for the fourth time in 2021 in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Talladega Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Justin Allgaier will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). He will be joined on the front row by reigning series champion Austin Cindric. The second row features JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Noah Gragson. AJ Allmendinger starts fifth.
SPORTS
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Talladega Advance

● With summer in the rearview mirror and fall now upon us, hunting season has commenced. Busch Light has geared up accordingly to create a hunt of its own this Sunday during the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Kevin Harvick leading the way. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of 58 Cup Series races is, of course, dressed appropriately. Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang rolls into Talladega carrying a sportsman theme, with blaze orange signifying Busch Light’s #Hunt4Busch challenge. Fans can win up to $1,000 in beer money in each stage of the race by logging onto their Twitter feed, following @BuschBeer, and turning on their notifications. At the beginning of each stage, Busch Light will provide different targets for fans to hunt while watching the race live on NBC, and all fans have to do is tweet #Hunt4Busch and #Sweepstakes when they spot one of the targets. It’s the only way to bag some bucks from the comfort of your couch.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 27th at Talladega

Race Winner: Brandon Brown of Brandonbilt Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Blaine Perkins of Our Motorsports (Chevrolet) Overview:. Misfortune found Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team in Saturday’s Sparks 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway when an...
MOTORSPORTS

