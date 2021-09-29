Talladega storylines: Survival of the fittest

This Saturday afternoon the high banks of Talladega Super Speedway will come alive with the roar of the Xfinity Series cars during the Sparks 300. Piloting the Absaroka No. 0 Chevrolet by JD Motorsports with Gary Keller will be 4th generation Earnhardt racer Jeffrey Earnhardt. “Every time I come to Dega I think of the great history of my grandpa here and the passion my family has for super speedway racing” commented Jeffrey. “Having a new partner onboard like Absaroka and Sparks is really special. They’re from Alabama and they’re big supporters of our sport so having the opportunity to begin a relationship with people that love NASCAR and my family legacy is a blessing.” Before the cars get the green flag on Saturday Jeffrey will be joining the Absaroka & Sparks team for a Friday night rodeo inside the infield. “I’ve been told by my JEI guys not to get on a bull but I’m not ruling it out entirely until I see the action Friday” said Earnhardt.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO