CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

In the midst of a global pandemic, business survival is more difficult than ever. Discover four essential steps you should take to survive...

By Steven John
we-heart.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe business world is competitive, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a thriving company. Markets are rapidly changing, and so are the needs of customers. Not just that, but consumers see many options every single day, which puts a lot of pressure on any business to stay on top of their game and be highly competitive. Business survival is more difficult than ever.

www.we-heart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta Daily World

Small Business Strategies to Survive the Pandemic

Here in the U.S. 99 percent of all businesses are small businesses, and those are the businesses that felt the biggest impact during the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis. A record setting, 3.2 Million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last March, a frightening statistic that continues to reverberate even as there appears to be an economic resurgence. But for Black and Brown business owners it’s going to be a much longer road to recovery, and many may never recover. A study conducted at the Federal Reserve recently found that around 200,000 more U.S. establishments permanently closed as a result of the pandemic than in a typical year.
ATLANTA, GA
US News and World Report

Smaller Delaware Businesses Find Ways to Survive Pandemic

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Small businesses have faced big-time problems throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And for many, it was no longer just about trying to get by. It was a matter of survival. Local small-business owners Rous and Angie Robles of My Sister’s Fault bakery in Milford, Mike Rasmussen of...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Panic buying, stocking up, call it what you like – it is the only rational response to the impending crisis

Have you seen my granny’s store cupboard? Not a euphemism. No rudery, please. It was a real cupboard, in the bottom half of her mock antique sideboard. It smelled of must and mahogany, and it was chock-full of tins of food. Habit, you see.By the time I knew her, it was the 60s. Food rationing was long behind us. Moreover, barring the odd gas leak, the likelihood of your local greengrocer being blown to smithereens overnight was vanishingly small. Still, she had lived through an era when food was scarce. If you didn’t buy a thing today, it might not...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Global Pandemic#Business Idea#Business Information
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Tips On How To Make A Secure Rental Investment

Investing in a secure rental investment is an important step to take when you’re looking for a new source of income. In order to make the best decision, it’s necessary to be knowledgeable about what you can do in order to secure your investment. This article will discuss some tips on how you can secure […] The post Tips On How To Make A Secure Rental Investment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOUSE RENT
Footwear News

Allbirds Sees High Conversion Rates Among Millennials and Gen Z, Thanks to Sustainability Focus

Ahead of its IPO debut, Allbirds is seeing positive website trends among Gen Z and millennial consumers who value eco-friendly brands. That’s according to data from web traffic analytics site Similarweb, which measured Allbirds’ current website performance and saw positive trends in traffic growth, site visit duration, and conversion rates. Allbirds recently opened its 30th retail store in Atlanta, but the company still does a significant amount of its business online. Since February 2021, Allbirds has seen double-digit web traffic growth, with almost 40% year over year growth in April and 25% year over year growth in August. Allbirds also has an average...
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy