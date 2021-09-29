CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Christiansburg hosts Rockin’ Main Street Saturday

News Journal
News Journal
 8 days ago
Flannel Jukebox will get the music started Saturday at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Town of Christiansburg will host Rockin’ Main Street, a fun-for-all event from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature live music from Flannel Jukebox at 3 p.m., Jimothy at 5 p.m., and the Jason Adamo Band at 7 p.m.

An assortment of beer and wine options will be available for purchase at this event with food vendors also on hand. Those wishing to purchase beer and wine should remember to bring their IDs.

Tables and chairs will be set up along Main Street. Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit at the square and enjoy the live music. But even those who are away from the square enjoying food, a drink, or mingling will still be able to hear and dance to the music.

The food vendors for the afternoon will be 800 Degrees Pizza, Aloha Eddie, Finger Wing Good, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Hethwood Market, Hot Diggity Dog, Mountain Grille, Mountain Life Refreshment, Salty’s Lobster & Co., Sam’s Hotdog Stand, Spoons Shaved Ice, and Suzy’s Funnel Cake.

