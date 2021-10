SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento high school baseball team has been forced out of their home field by gophers that have dug hundreds of holes. Jay Landreth, the head coach of the John F. Kennedy High School varsity baseball team, said it’s a safety hazard. Parents are putting pressure on the district to fix it. “I’ve twisted my ankle multiple times out there and gotten hurt from it,” said Kai Willis, a senior on the team. Injuries like that mean missed games, which hurt the whole team. Coach Landreth said all those small holes eventually become larger sinkholes. He worries the problem will...

