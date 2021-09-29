Rams designate OLB Obo Okoronkwo, OL Tremayne Anchrum to return from IR

Just as the Los Angeles Rams are set to lose Justin Hollins for 8-10 weeks, they’ll be getting back a key pass rusher to help replace him. The team announced on Wednesday that it has designated Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Tremayne Anchrum to return from injured reserve after they both missed the first three weeks of the season.

This does not mean they have been activated to the 53-man roster. Rather, it opens the 21-day window for them to practice, giving the team three weeks to decide if they will be added to the active roster.

If the Rams decide not to activate them, which would be a huge surprise, they will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Okoronkwo missed the start of the season with a stinger, landing on IR just after final cuts were made. It continues a troubling trend for the young pass rusher, who has played just 20 games since being a fifth-round pick in 2018. Anchrum suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale against the Broncos and was placed on IR.

This will likely be Okoronkwo’s best opportunity to contribute with the Rams now that Hollins is out. He’ll compete with Terrell Lewis for playing time and should get plenty of chances to rush the passer in the next two months.