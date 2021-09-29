CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams designate OLB Obo Okoronkwo, OL Tremayne Anchrum to return from IR

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LryXt_0cBx5NIQ00

Just as the Los Angeles Rams are set to lose Justin Hollins for 8-10 weeks, they’ll be getting back a key pass rusher to help replace him. The team announced on Wednesday that it has designated Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Tremayne Anchrum to return from injured reserve after they both missed the first three weeks of the season.

This does not mean they have been activated to the 53-man roster. Rather, it opens the 21-day window for them to practice, giving the team three weeks to decide if they will be added to the active roster.

If the Rams decide not to activate them, which would be a huge surprise, they will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Okoronkwo missed the start of the season with a stinger, landing on IR just after final cuts were made. It continues a troubling trend for the young pass rusher, who has played just 20 games since being a fifth-round pick in 2018. Anchrum suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale against the Broncos and was placed on IR.

This will likely be Okoronkwo’s best opportunity to contribute with the Rams now that Hollins is out. He’ll compete with Terrell Lewis for playing time and should get plenty of chances to rush the passer in the next two months.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints WR Michael Thomas moved off reserve/COVID-19 list, remains on PUP

BOSTON — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is off the COVID-19 list, according to Saturday's transactions. Thomas reverted back to the reserve/physically unable to perform list — the list he was on before he presumably tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Players on the physically unable to perform list...
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins reason for passing on Deshaun Watson trade revealed

The Dolphins had strong trade interest in Deshaun Watson recently, but the Texans’ unwillingness to lower their demands killed the deal. Trading for Deshaun Watson is a complicated proposition for any NFL team interested in his services. His off-the-field issues could sideline him for a significant period of time. That wasn’t the reason why the Dolphins passed on adding the All-Pro quarterback though.
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#American Football#Olb Obo Okoronkwo#Ir
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy