Survivor of rare disease gives back to community

KYLE — After learning that he had a second chance at life, Brandon Higgins wanted to contribute something great for his community. The Kyle resident contracted the rare Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF), which is spread through the bite of an infected tick, in 2006 while he was a junior at Hays High School. Brandon Higgins did not receive the diagnosis or the correct antibiotics for nearly two weeks because most of the doctors thought it was the flu; he was the 10th known case in the state of Texas at the time.