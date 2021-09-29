W.Va. Chamber backs federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
CHARLESTON – The president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce says his group supports the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “Businesses need a solid infrastructure to conduct commerce and this important legislation makes a significant investment in the traditional ‘hard infrastructure’ of the United States," Steve Roberts said September 29. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill sometime this week.wvrecord.com
