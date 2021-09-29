New VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Featurette Focuses on the Villain Shriek
Sony Pictures has dropped a new featurette for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and this one puts the focus on the new villain Shriek, who is played by Naomie Harris. The video offers new footage from the film, and it includes interviews with director Andy Serkis and Harris as they talked about Shriek and her twisted and terrifying relationship with Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage. Shriek certainly looks like a crazy character who will add an interesting dynamic to the story.geektyrant.com
