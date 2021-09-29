CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exposure Software releases new update Exposure X7 of their all inclusive photo editor

By Alex Baker
DIY Photography
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe software company Exposure has just released their brand new update of their flagship software Exposure X7. As a direct rival to lightroom, Exposure X7 is a powerful RAW photo editing package the company say that it will handle anything you throw at it in terms of photo editing needs. New features include intelligent masking, selectable workspaces, unified crop and transform tools, improved noise reduction, and improved colour fidelity.

