Olive polyphenols: Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increasing extension in life duration in advanced countries matches a higher prevalence of several lifestyle- and age-associated pathologies including cancer, neurodegenerative, diseases, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and metabolic diseases (the metabolic syndrome, MetS, type 2 diabetes (T2DM), and non-alcoholic hepatitis). These pathologies share common alterations (derangement of proteostasis and the redox equilibrium, remarkable inflammatory response) that heavily impair the biochemical and functional features of the affected tissues. Presently, most of these pathologies lack effective therapies; then, prevention appears the best tool to reduce the risk of these pathological conditions. Accordingly, medical research has progressively focused the importance of lifestyle, a concept where a pivotal role is played by physical exercise, mental activity, and diet.

