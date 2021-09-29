Twitch aims to increase streamer chat controls with phone verification tool

Twitch users can link up to five accounts to the same phone number, but if one is banned from a channel, all accounts verified with that phone number or email address will be banned too. The intention is to prevent people from creating multiple hate accounts under one phone number or email, so the streamer just has to block someone once, rather than five times. On a sitewide level, if a phone-verified account is suspended, linked accounts will also be suspended. While it’s possible to simply use another phone number, like a Google Voice account, this adds an extra layer of difficulty for bad actors.

