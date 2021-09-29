Twitch aims to increase streamer chat controls with phone verification tool
Twitch has introduced its latest effort in the fight against chat-based harassment through targeted bot attacks with a new tool for streamers to moderate their chat room. Through new phone and email verification settings, Twitch is aiming to reduce the number of “hate raids” on the platform that resulted in many users starting a #TwitchDoBetter social media campaign that included a #DayOffTwitch.dotesports.com
