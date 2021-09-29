CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twitch aims to increase streamer chat controls with phone verification tool

By Max Miceli
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch has introduced its latest effort in the fight against chat-based harassment through targeted bot attacks with a new tool for streamers to moderate their chat room. Through new phone and email verification settings, Twitch is aiming to reduce the number of “hate raids” on the platform that resulted in many users starting a #TwitchDoBetter social media campaign that included a #DayOffTwitch.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
svg.com

Twitch Just Threw All Of Its Streamers Under The Bus

Twitch and the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) just agreed on a new rule about copyrighted music. Basically, it's the same but different. Streamers will get more warning for violations instead of instant punishment, as they have in the past, but they still need to avoid streaming copyrighted songs without permission.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Twitch Reportedly Launching New Anti-Hate Raid Tools For Streamers

Twitch is reportedly set to launch new anti-hate raid tools for streamers that will give content creators more control over who could chat on their channel. According to streaming reporter Zach Bussey (as spotted by Kotaku), the platform is apparently planning to add features that will more easily allow streamers to restrict who can or cannot comment in their chats. This will be done through mobile and email verification.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Twitch is testing a feature that lets viewers pay to promote streamers

Days after announcing new safety tools designed to protect streamers against hate raids, Twitch is experimenting with a new feature that will allow users to pay money to promote a stream. Rumors have been circulating on social media that the new feature is in the works, and a Twitch spokesperson has now confirmed to The Verge that it is testing the feature with a small number of streamers.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Android’s latest accessibility features let you control your phone and chat with facial gestures

Google is adding new accessibility features to Android, called Camera Switches and Project Activate, to help users with disabilities control their phones with facial gestures. We first spotted the Camera Switches feature in a beta build of the Android Accessibility Suite app that rolled out with the first Android 12 beta release. And it’s now finally rolling out to users.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#Social Media Campaign#Dashboard
Mac Observer

Twitch Adds Verification Tool as a Way to Fight Bots

Starting today, Twitch will let streamers require their viewers to verify their phone number via SMS before they can start chatting. Twitch’s approach so far has been to offer streamers more control over who can and can’t chat. Streamers already have the option to make their chats subscriber-only, or slow down their chat so moderators can approve messages. There’s also the option to force all chatters to verify their email on Twitch. That hasn’t been enough, though.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Twitch's Chat Change Will Be A Breath Of Fresh Air

Twitch is reportedly prepping a new tool to give streamers more control over who can and cannot comment in chat. The news was shared Twitter by Zach Bussey, who covers streamer news. Along with a screenshot of Twitch's new options, Bussey went into detail concerning the new tools, which include phone number verification for users to be able to post in chat. Options are also available for email verification, and streamers can set certain exceptions for subs, moderators, and VIPs, giving them more control over who interacts with their stream.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Twitch’s new phone-verified chat feature aims to stomp out hate raids

Twitch announced today that it would be implementing a long-called-for feature that could potentially put an end to the hate raids that have been plaguing the platform. Twitch streamers and their chat moderators can now turn on phone-verified chat, which would prevent users from sending a single chat message until they verify their accounts with a phone number or email.
VIDEO GAMES
blavity.com

Black Twitch Streamers Are Mobilizing To End Harassment On The Platform

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Opinions are the writer’s own and not those of Blavity's. ____. In the past month since launching their #TwitchDoBetter campaign, Black content creators...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
TechCrunch

Twitch adds phone-verified chat, expands email authentication settings as users face ‘hate raids’

Twitch users can link up to five accounts to the same phone number, but if one is banned from a channel, all accounts verified with that phone number or email address will be banned too. The intention is to prevent people from creating multiple hate accounts under one phone number or email, so the streamer just has to block someone once, rather than five times. On a sitewide level, if a phone-verified account is suspended, linked accounts will also be suspended. While it’s possible to simply use another phone number, like a Google Voice account, this adds an extra layer of difficulty for bad actors.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Twitch Announces New Verification Tools to Fight Hate Raids

In response to a recent wave of hate raids, Twitch is implementing new verification tools to combat the ever-increasing problem. According to the company's official blog post, Twitch is adding phone-verified chat and expanding its email verification settings so content creators can have better control over who interacts with them. The update is available to all streamers and can be accessed via Settings in the Creator Dashboard.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Twitch adds Phone Verification chat filter in latest attempt to curb hate raids

Twitch announced on Thursday that they are introducing a brand new tool for creators, that will allow streamers and mods to filter stream chats to only users who have been verified by phone or email. It is the live-streaming platform's latest attempt to help creators moderate their streams and protect themselves from the hate raid bots that have been terrorizing many small and medium-sized streamers in recent months.
VIDEO GAMES
Time

Twitch Hack Reveals How Much Its Top Game Streamers Make

An anonymous hacker attacked Amazon.com’s video game streaming platform Twitch and earlier today leaked a trove of critical data including Twitch’s source code and a spreadsheet detailing earnings for the platform’s top gamers. Leaks on the social media platform 4Chan, popular among conspiracy theorists and gamers, claim to include the...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Twitch adds a phone-verified chat option in an attempt to combat harassment campaigns

We’ve been covering the problem of harassment and hate raiding of marginalized casters on Twitch for a while now, from the #TwitchDoBetter awareness campaign to our thoughts on the day-long boycott of the platform and up to Twitch filing a suit against two hate raid organizers. In all of these cases, the hope has been that Twitch will provide fewer platitudes and more tools to combat targeted harassment, and it looks like Twitch is actually attempting to do so with some new verification features and new chat settings.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Twitch Wants Viewers To Pay To Advertise Their Favourite Streamers

Twitch's biggest problem for smaller streamers is discoverability. The streaming platform is notoriously bad at promoting streamers for their audiences to grow, as the site by nature is ordered by size of viewerships. If you're just starting out on Twitch, how are you supposed to stand out if you've got two viewers when playing Valorant? Well, Twitch has come up with a new system for streamers to get promoted and it's already pretty controversial.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Hasan and xQc mock controversy over streamer earnings from Twitch leak

Hasan and xQc have both poked some fun at the drama surrounding hacked and leaked Twitch revenue numbers for the platform’s top-earning streamers. Twitch has been hacked. Users of the platform now have to go through the trouble of resetting their passwords and making sure they enable security features like two-factor authentication.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy