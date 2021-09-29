CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin's Lightning Network capacity reaches an all-time high

By Yogita Khatri
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe capacity of the Bitcoin Lightning Network has reached an all-time high, nearing 3,000 bitcoin, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. The Lightning Network is the main Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, designed in an effort to make small bitcoin transfers cheaper and faster. The current capacity of the network stands at around 2,955 bitcoin (over $123 million at current prices), meaning its users can move (send and receive) this much worth of amount via the network.

