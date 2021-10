Netflix, over the course of its history, has been incredibly secretive when it comes to statistics. This has caught the film and TV industry off guard, as people grew accustomed to box office and ratings data for projects. But since Netflix controls all of the data, it picks and chooses what is public and what isn’t. This makes the most recent data dump by Netflix the most interesting yet, as it finally breaks down the service’s most popular TV series and films of all time.

