CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at officers in North County

KMOV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man accused of pointing a gun at a St. Louis County officer after an alleged domestic assault has been charged. Last month, Kevin Harris, 32, became mad at his girlfriend and hit her in the face several times, which caused a cut and swelling above her right eye, according to St. Louis County police. Harris is accused of putting his hands on the woman's neck and strangling her to the point she couldn’t breathe.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Police#St#News 4
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy