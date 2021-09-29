Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at officers in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man accused of pointing a gun at a St. Louis County officer after an alleged domestic assault has been charged. Last month, Kevin Harris, 32, became mad at his girlfriend and hit her in the face several times, which caused a cut and swelling above her right eye, according to St. Louis County police. Harris is accused of putting his hands on the woman's neck and strangling her to the point she couldn’t breathe.