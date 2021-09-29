Liz Cheney Apologizes to Milley Over ‘Despicable’ Attacks from Colleagues: They Tried ‘To Question Your Loyalty to Our Nation’

A few months ago I had the chance to have a long conversation with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. While we disagreed on many policy issues, I could not have been more impressed with her unflinching argument that Donald Trump represented an unprecedented threat to American democracy. I was also struck by her commitment to risk her reelection, all the issues she cares about and even physical harm, not only to vote for Trump’s impeachment but also to help lead the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

