Congress & Courts

Liz Cheney Apologizes to Milley Over ‘Despicable’ Attacks from Colleagues: They Tried ‘To Question Your Loyalty to Our Nation’

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) took a moment during Wednesday’s Afghanistan hearing to apologize to General Mark Milley for “despicable” comments from her colleagues. The House Armed Services Committee held a hearing Wednesday to press top military leaders on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The hearings yesterday and today have also been notable for questions to Milley about his calls to China, first reported by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in Peril.

