WDFW Invites Public to Comment on Spring Black Bear Hunting Season

Big Country News
Big Country News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting the public to submit written comment by October 21 on a proposed rule change for the 2022 spring black bear season. The proposed rule sets the spring black bear special permit limits. “We are seeking feedback on the...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

