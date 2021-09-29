WDFW Invites Public to Comment on Spring Black Bear Hunting Season

Accounts of black bear sightings around Lake County are on the rise. Many of my neighbors in South County have seen evidence of bears on their property. Bear scat, as you can imagine is quite large! Other evidence of the brown-to-black mammal is appearing on private game cameras from Loch Lomond, to Jago Bay, to the Oaks and more. These hungry critters, omnivores, are helping themselves to chickens, ducks and other fresh ‘snacks’. They are leaving behind broken branches on fruit trees, copiously consuming grapes in vineyards and, just like a cartoon-bear, but not a bit funny, they have helped themselves to privately owned bee hives and bins of pet food which has carelessly been left out. This is the time of year when bears begin fattening up for hyperphagia, or ‘seasonal lethargy’, when they eat almost non-stop for their annual slumber period. Black bears don’t go into a complete hibernation here, as they do in colder habitats such as the Sierra Nevada Mountains. When they ‘den’ they may snooze under a large brush pile, beneath trees or boulders, or simply find an out-of-the-way place on the bare ground. During hyperphagia the bears are adapted to live off of their considerable fat stores; however they tend to lose a sizeable amount of weight then. They are designed by nature to keep most of their muscle during this time.

