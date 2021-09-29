CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Life’ Season 2: William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Gets Back in the Dating Game (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
lincolnnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s anthology series Love Life is gearing up for its Season 2 return with The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper leading the way. The Emmy-nominated actor takes on the role of Marcus Watkins in the series which kicks off its second season beginning Thursday, October 28, with the first three episodes. Along with unveiling new key art, HBO Max is also giving viewers a fuller look at Marcus’s story in a new trailer which sees him getting back in the dating game following a divorce.

