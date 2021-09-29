‘Love Life’ Season 2: William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Gets Back in the Dating Game (VIDEO)

“Better Things” is coming to an end. Pamela Adlon’s award-winning series is currently filming Season 5, which FX has confirmed will be its last. The cable network picked up Season 5 in May 2020, though shooting was delayed until July 2021. “I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world, and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement to Deadline. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and...

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO