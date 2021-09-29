REMINDER: Plastic-bag ban expands beyond the city this Friday
Back when Seattle banned single-use plastic bags for grocery stores and many other businesses nine years ago, some pointed out they would still be able to get them nearby, with unincorporated King County right next door. Starting this Friday, that changes, as the statewide plastic-bag ban goes into effect, nine months later than originally scheduled. Here’s an overview from the state Department of Ecology; take note of this part:westseattleblog.com
