REMINDER: Plastic-bag ban expands beyond the city this Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect Friday. It’s going to be a big change for businesses and shoppers. The city says people who live in Philly use about 1 billion bags each year. Many of them end up in the streets and waterways, and they are trying to fix that. A plastic bag ban is only two days away in Philadelphia. Businesses have until Friday to phase them all out. Single-use bags are used in places like supermarkets, convenience stores and liquor stores. “I think it’s ultimately going in the right direction for the city,” Matt Steelman of Northern...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO