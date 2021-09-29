CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REMINDER: Plastic-bag ban expands beyond the city this Friday

westseattleblog.com
 8 days ago

Back when Seattle banned single-use plastic bags for grocery stores and many other businesses nine years ago, some pointed out they would still be able to get them nearby, with unincorporated King County right next door. Starting this Friday, that changes, as the statewide plastic-bag ban goes into effect, nine months later than originally scheduled. Here’s an overview from the state Department of Ecology; take note of this part:

Related
valleyrecord.com

Ban on single-use plastic bags in WA begins Oct. 1

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, a statewide ban of single-use plastic bags will go into effect in Washington. Here’s what you need to know. People in Washington use two billion single-use plastic bags every year, according to the Department of Ecology. Those single-use plastic bags are a major contaminant of Washington’s rivers, streams, roads and basically everything else, according to the department.
WASHINGTON STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Economic impact of plastic bag ban

Baltimore City's upcoming Plastic Bag Ban is effective October 1. Paper bags carry a 5 cent fee. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance joins us to explain the economic impact of that.
BALTIMORE, MD
Columbia Basin Herald

Counting down to bag ban: State law against single-use plastic bags kicks in Friday

MOSES LAKE — Shopping is going to get a little more complicated — and perhaps annoying — as the state’s ban on single-use plastic bags comes into effect on Friday. According to a press release for the Department of Ecology, as of Oct. 1, retailers, restaurants, grocery stores and temporary sellers will no longer be allowed to give “single-use plastic carryout bags” to customers to carry their purchases.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla stores expect plastic bag ban confusion to be short-lived

Forgetting your reusable bags will soon cost you. Washington state’s plastic bag ban is set to come into effect Friday, Oct. 1, meaning the thin disposable bags that have carried groceries and toiletries out to shoppers’ cars for decades will soon be no more. They will be replaced by thicker...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlepi.com

Washington's single-use plastic bag ban to go into effect Oct. 1. Here's what you need to know

Don't forget your reusable grocery bags in the car: Washington will enact its long-awaited plastic bag ban starting this Friday, Oct. 1. The statewide ban on single-use plastic bags was passed in the 2020 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee later in the year. Many cities in the state had already banned the use of such bags, including Seattle, Edmonds and Tacoma. Despite the local bans, Washington residents still use 2 billion single-use plastic bags each year.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

5 Tips On How To Avoid Washington’s Plastic Bag Ban [LIST]

It's here and it's frustrating. Washington State's new plastic bag ban has got us all ripping our hair out. I was at Yoke's in Kennewick yesterday with my newly bought environmentally safe shopping bags. I bought each bag for $1.99 and plan to use them to avoid the 8 cent tax on using a single-use plastic bag at the checkout stand.
WASHINGTON STATE
PhillyBite

Philadelphia Prepares For A Plastic Bag Ban

City Prepares for Implementation of Plastic Bag Ban. Initially passed in December 2019, the ban by City Council prohibits Philadelphia businesses from using single-use plastic bags. The ban however was delayed from taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although businesses will be prohibited from using plastic bags beginning October...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Plastic-Weaved Bags

Junes bags provide the world with a sustainable solution to plastic bags while empowering women to be economically autonomous. The reusable bag company was founded by Janean Mann to find a solution to the cycle of plastic pollution. Junes partnered with a local, all-women sewing co-op in Juarez, Mexico, to produce its weaved bags.
ENVIRONMENT
MyNorthwest

After 15-month delay, Washington plastic bag ban set to take effect this week

Washington state’s plastic bag ban is set to take effect on Friday, Oct. 1, after a lengthy 15-month delay. SB 5323 was passed by the state Legislature in March of 2020, establishing a statewide prohibition on the issuance of single-use plastic bags from retailers, restaurants, grocery stores, festivals, and markets, but excepting food banks and other food assistance programs. It also mandates an 8-cent charge for paper bags, while setting requirements for the materials reusable bags can be made from.
WASHINGTON STATE
princewilliamtimes.com

Led by Roanoke, Virginia cities and counties begin taxing plastic bags

Less than a year after a 2020 Virginia law allowed local governments to impose a 5-cent tax on certain disposable plastic bags, cities and counties are opting in to cut down on plastic waste. “We’ve had a longstanding commitment to get rid of the bags,” said Nell Boyle, the sustainability...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s ‘Overdue’ Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags Goes Into Effect Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect Friday. It’s going to be a big change for businesses and shoppers. The city says people who live in Philly use about 1 billion bags each year. Many of them end up in the streets and waterways, and they are trying to fix that. A plastic bag ban is only two days away in Philadelphia. Businesses have until Friday to phase them all out. Single-use bags are used in places like supermarkets, convenience stores and liquor stores. “I think it’s ultimately going in the right direction for the city,” Matt Steelman of Northern...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thejoltnews.com

State-wide ban on single-use plastic bags now in effect

With increasing concerns about environmental pollution, the state legislature issued a ban on single-use plastic. It also imposed corresponding fees for using other types of shopping bags effective last Fri., Oct. 1, 2021. Each year, the Washington Department of Ecology (DES) estimates that around two billion single-use plastic bags are...
ADVOCACY
alextimes.com

Council passes plastic bag tax

City Council unanimously approved a proposed plastic bag tax during its public hearing on Saturday. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the 5-cent tax will be added to single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores. Retailers affected by the tax will retain 2 cents for every 5 cents collected...
POLITICS
Nisqually Valley News

Washington State Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect Friday

Say goodbye to those flimsy plastic bags. Washington state’s new ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect this Friday, Oct. 1. The new law in most cases forbids food service businesses, restaurants, retail, small and temporary vendors, and grocery stores from providing the carryout bags to customers, according to a news release from the Washington state Department of Ecology.
WASHINGTON STATE
praisebaltimore.com

Baltimore City’s Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect On October 1

A plastic bag ban is a little more than a week away from being implemented in Baltimore City. Starting on October 1st, you must bring a reusable bag to stores or be charged 5 cents per plastic bag. The ban’s effective date had been pushed back because of the pandemic.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC12

Virginia city to prevent litter with plastic bag fee

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg City Council approved a mandate they hope will prevent litter. There will now be a five-cent fee on disposable plastic bags provided at grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores. Revenue from this effort will be used for city programs to reduce litter and pollution,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
indiana105.com

Recycling District on Plastic Bag Recycling

The Recycling and Waste Reduction of Porter County says 2021 has seen a rise in plastic bag recycling contamination in Porter County. District officials say plastic bags shouldn’t be placed in curbside recycling as they can jam or damage the machines at local sorting facilities. The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County aims to educate and help residents connect the dots when it comes to plastic bag recycling.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Press-Republican

City change to yard waste bags takes effect Friday

PLATTSBURGH — City residents are asked as of this Friday to swap plastic bags for compostable ones for the benefit of both city staff and the environment. The change applies to yard waste, like leaves, grass clippings and tree trimmings, which, according to the city's Department of Public Works, more than 90% of residents who collect such waste currently bag up in plastic.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WITF

Environmental groups push for Pittsburgh plastic bag ban

“We estimate this policy has the potential to prevent 108 million plastic bags from entering our waste stream in our environment each year.”. (Pittsburgh) — Environmental advocacy nonprofit PennEnvironment released a letter Wednesday signed by 100 Pittsburgh businesses and organizations in support of a plastic bag ban, an ordinance expected to come before City Council later this fall.
PITTSBURGH, PA

