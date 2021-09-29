CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh County, WV

DHHR reports there are currently 13,344 active Covid-19 cases statewide

Andover Townsman
 8 days ago

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 29, 2021, there are currently 13,344 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 64 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,642 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Doddridge County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old female from Fayette County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Pleasants County, a 94-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 44-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Tucker County, a 52-year old female from Doddridge County, and an 87-year old female from Upshur County.

www.register-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
NBA
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance $480 billion debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Health
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Keyser, WV
City
Hamlin, WV
City
Grafton, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Health
State
Wyoming State
Raleigh County, WV
Coronavirus
Fayette County, WV
Coronavirus
City
Elkins, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
City
Maplewood, WV
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
County
Raleigh County, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Danville, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Summersville, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Government
The Hill

Texas to appeal ruling blocking abortion law

Texas will appeal a court order blocking the state's restrictive abortion law after a federal judge called it an "offensive deprivation of such an important right." In public statements and court filings issued just hours after the ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, Texas officials said they intended to take the case to an appeals court.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy