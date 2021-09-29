DHHR reports there are currently 13,344 active Covid-19 cases statewide

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 29, 2021, there are currently 13,344 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 64 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,642 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Doddridge County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old female from Fayette County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Pleasants County, a 94-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 44-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Tucker County, a 52-year old female from Doddridge County, and an 87-year old female from Upshur County.