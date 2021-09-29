The secret sauce distinguishing CloudPhysics’ intelligence platform for HPE GreenLake

In the grand scheme of things, enterprises want two things for their information technology initiatives: simplicity and speed, at scale. Cloud computing addresses the demand for speed, leaving the problem of streamlining the optimization of workloads for performance, price, and configurations. Hybrid cloud solutions in particular introduce challenges in balancing on-premises and cloud databases. Recent developments by Hewlett Packard Enterprises Inc., including an acquisition, takes its GreenLake hybrid computing platform one step closer to simplifying IT.