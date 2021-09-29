The real lesson of this week’s chaos? There’s no one left to vote for
What with all the talk of lights going out, a three-day week and a Winter of Discontent, many people seem worried that we’re going back to the Seventies. But I really don’t think we are. After all, in the Seventies, people were at least still able to drive their cars. This is going to be more like the 1870s, with everyone having to travel everywhere by horse. Until, of course, we run out of grass to feed our horses with, thanks to an outbreak of panic mowing.www.telegraph.co.uk
