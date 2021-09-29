In Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor, Matthew Dowd Focuses On What He Calls Dan Patrick's 'Craven And Cruel' Approach To Lawmaking
"I'm going to spend the next 405 days telling the truth about Dan Patrick, and he's probably not going to like it," Dowd told the Standard. Matthew Dowd, political strategist for former President George W. Bush, has announced he'll challenge incumbent Dan Patrick for Texas lieutenant governor in 2022. Dowd announced his candidacy Wednesday in a two-and-a-half-minute video in which he called Patrick's legislative focus on so-called culture war issues like abortion and transgender rights "craven and cruel."www.kut.org
