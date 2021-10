In March of 2020, Gasparilla Music Festival provided what turned out to be one perfect last fling before COVID overtook the globe, demanding us to isolate, separate, and stay safe, although on March 7 and 8 we could not have imagined what was right around the corner. For many on the west coast of Florida, the Tampa fest was indeed that last fling, and it was a great one.

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO