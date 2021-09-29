CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

By Rob Brezsny
pghcitypaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):. In the English language, the words "naked" and "nude" have different connotations. Art critic Kenneth Clark noted that "naked" people depicted in painting and sculpture are "deprived of clothes," and embarrassed as a result. Being "nude," on the other hand, has "no uncomfortable overtone," but indicates "a balanced, prosperous, and confident body." I bring this to your attention because I believe you would benefit from experiencing extra nudity and no nakedness in the days ahead. If you choose to take on this assignment, please use it to upgrade your respect and reverence for your beauty. PS: Now is also a favorable time to express your core truths without inhibition or apology. I urge you to be your pure self in all of your glory.

