Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Oregon is the first state to approve a new congressional map after the 2020 census, CNN reported. Gov. Kate Brown signed off on bills to make the new map official the same day lawmakers passed them to meet a deadline the Oregon Supreme Court set earlier this year to complete the redistricting process. The deadline the state's highest court set gave state officials nearly three extra months to complete the process after U.S. Census Bureau delays.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO