The Wellness Collaborative, Inc. invites you to drop in during our Open House to tour our new facility in Nubian Square at the old Torrent Six Firehouse. We will have give-aways, wellness tips, experiential meditation/relaxation, and more. We may be able to answer your questions on Covid-19 and the vaccine, and offer forums and webinars on this timely topic. We are here for you. website: thewellnesscollaborative.org.