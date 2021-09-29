CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

th Products & GROUNDS Drop Wild VaporMax/Wallabee Shoe

Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice: ¥42,900 (about $383) Editor's Notes: We see a lot of weirdo footwear here at Highsnobiety, from Kanye's footwear experiments to high-fashion freakiness and everything in between. th products & GROUNDS' collaborative shoe is a particularly odd one, though, because it's both incredibly familiar and unlike anything else out there.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Jeremy Scott’s Dipped adidas Forum, adilette And More Release On October 2nd

Jeremy Scott and adidas‘ renewed partnership sent rumblings across the fashion world as it reminded old and new consumers alike of how progressive the relationship was in the mid-2010s. For their first full collection since announcing their renewed partnership in early June, both parties have reimagined the adidas Forum, adilette and clothing as part of the DIP collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The fashion industry can be cruel to the independents: those making by hand, working in small communities, and holding each other together with passion and craft. It’s why designers like Susan Cianciolo and Miguel Adrover haven’t, decades later, really gotten their flowers—but I feel certain fashion will (and must) pay attention to SC103. Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney are spiritual descendents of Adrover, actual students of Cianciolo, and mentees of New York’s newer generation of independent thinkers and makers like Eckhaus Latta. Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, one SC103 piece is grouped with their peers in a room largely about offbeat creativity; another opens the show. SC103 is, by my count, one of only four brands with two installations included in the entire exhibition—the others are no less than Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Heron Preston. “Being in the show,” says Andes-Gascon, “gave us the encouragement to make beautiful things and to move forward.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
Highsnobiety

YEEZY x GAP is Reselling for $300 – And Hasn't Even Shipped Yet

In today's news: If you didn't manage to cop Kanye's surprise YEEZY x GAP hoodie when it was released earlier this week, you can still get your hands on it thanks to resellers looking to make a big chunk of money. Originally priced at $90 USD (a price many argued...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Mauve’ Arrives This Weekend

Adidas Originals has confirmed that a new colorway of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 700 V2 will hit shelves this week. After delivering the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Honey Flux” yesterday, the German sportswear giant announced that a new “Mauve” colorway of the Kanye West-designed shoe will launch this Saturday. The latest look features a fall-ready color scheme with brown mesh used as the base of the upper and is combined with premium dark gray suede overlay panels for the mudguard and eye stay. Adding to the look are the reflective 3M details printed on the sides as well as on the shoelaces....
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Paris Fashion Week: Matthew M. Williams Unveils Latest Givenchy Collection

The renowned house of Givenchy held its first physical runway show under creative director Matthew M. Williams since the California native and streetwear-known designer started helming the fashion house in June 2020. Williams has turned around the sartorial storytelling that Givenchy is known for and that his predecessor was known for, creating modern, edgy collections intended to touch humanity. Filled with streetwear influences and punk ceramic-art techniques — Illinois-born Williams grew up in Southern California and was drawn to skateboard culture from an early age — the spring summer 2022 Givenchy collection, presented at Paris’ La Defense Arena and done...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville Model by Mattel Creations

Gucci's latest collaboration puts an Italian twist on an American classic. The Italian luxury house has concocted a model car — the Cadillac Seville, to be precise — in partnership with the toy auto experts at Hot Wheels. The miniature marks Hot Wheels' first foray into fashion collaborations, as well...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Design#Nubian#Nighthawks Editor#Highsnobiety#Japanese#Grounds#Vapormax
thecut.com

The Beauty Products Michelle Lee Uses to the Last Drop

On the Beauty Group, a Facebook community co-founded by the Cut and the Strategist, people chat all day long about the products they love — the ones so good they’ll make you hit that little “auto-refill” box at checkout. Below, we asked one of our favorite beauty pros to share her own selections.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Stan Smith Golf Shoes, Gin-Inspired Pickles and a Bud Light Candle

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of them. Today: Harley Davidson’s new eBike, a sparkling citrus refresher from Boston Beer Co. and an Ikepod dive watch.
NFL
Highsnobiety

YEEZY’s Head Sample Maker on How to Make It in the Industry

Cesar Idrobo is the head pattern and sample maker at YEEZY, which means that the Colombian is both a designer and a shoemaker. With five years in the footwear industry under his belt, Idrobo has worked at some of the biggest companies in the business. After working at adidas, Nike, and Pensole Academy, he is now a central figure at YEEZY proper, where he has been since 2018.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
purewow.com

This Is Not a Drill: Violet Grey Just Dropped a New Beauty Box & It Features More Than $500 Worth Of Products

What's one way we practice self-care? Buying ourselves a Violet Grey box. And lucky for us, the beauty retailer just launched a new limited-edition one. In case you're unaware, these exclusive beauty boxes are typically loaded with luxurious products for almost half the price. We're talking about products that will take your skincare and beauty routine to the next level.
MAKEUP
Gadget Flow

This sustainable shoe is actually made from recycled coffee grounds

More and more of us are seeking new ways to help curb climate change. As companies look to improve methods for creating sustainable products, some product makers already have. If you’re in the market for new activewear sneakers and you also happen to love coffee, look no further than this latest Indiegogo campaign. It uses recycled coffee grounds to create a sustainable, effective sneaker, and we’re here to check it out. Meet the Rens NOMAD all-in-one coffee shoe.
ENVIRONMENT
Highsnobiety

Raf Simons Is Over Sneakers...For Now

Much has been said about the so-called “post-sneaker world” we’ve supposedly been living in for the past few years. The term was first coined by the hilarious duo behind the Throwing Fits podcast, James Harris and Lawrence Schlossman, but has failed to materialize in any serious way. While brown shoe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Loewe Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Review

Editor's Notes: All aboard the tilt-a-whirl that is Loewe's SS22 collection. Creative director Jonathan Anderson looked to the work of Italian painter Jacopo da Pontormo to fuel his latest outing, an experimentation with dimension, material, and optical illusion. Described as "neurotic, psychedelic, completely hysterical," the collection is indeed kooky —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Salomon Quest 4D GTX: Official Images & Buy Now Information

Editor’s Notes: YZY SZN is upon us — if you don’t look too closely. As part of Salomon’s second FW21 delivery to Highsnobiety Shop, the Quest 4D GTX is one of the most rugged footwear options in the range. At a squint, you’d even be forgiven for comparing it to Kanye’s YEEZY military boots, many of which arrive in the same camel colorway and are equally robust in design.
SHOPPING
Highsnobiety

Stone Island Ghost Pieces Fall/Winter 2021/22 Collection

It is October, which means that we can no longer hold onto summer because fall is officially here. As the temperature drastically drops, we're always on the lookout for the best outerwear to add to our rotation, and Stone Island has just released a new collection of its Ghost pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Shop Exclusive Rick Owens FW21 Clothing Here

The ubiquity of luxury fashion and streetwear is shifting the focus away from which names you’re wearing and onto how your fit differs from the next one. That gives ever more power to exclusive drops and for those on the hunt for something exclusive, there are few better retailers than Luisaviaroma. The Italian site has just released an exclusive Rick Owens capsule.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy