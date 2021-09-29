Chelan PUD names Kirk Hudson as new general manager
WENATCHEE – After an extensive national search, the Chelan County PUD Commission today unanimously selected Kirk Hudson, a recognized public power leader in the Pacific Northwest, as its new general manager. Hudson, who will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2022, has served in several positions for Chelan PUD in the past 24 years, most recently as its managing director of generation and transmission. He replaces Steve Wright who has served as general manager since 2013.www.lakechelanmirror.com
Comments / 0