5 players to watch in Week 7 of Las Cruces High School football: skill players return to forefront

LAS CRUCES — After a week off, high school football returns to Field of Dreams Thursday night. Las Cruces plays Carlsbad in a game with significant implications for District 6A 3/4, and Centennial will take on Organ Mountain in another cross-town matchup as the battle to determine the top team in Las Cruces heats up. Mayfield will be off this week after losing to Roswell 29-21 Friday. So let's dive into which players with games this week will be difference makers in the first week of district play.