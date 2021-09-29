Balbek Bureau Makes its Mark on a Coolly Minimalist Tattoo Parlor

Why have one design district when you can have 10, each with a different flavor? So thought the organizers of the 19th edition of the London Design Festival, which wrapped up last weekend. Despite some travel difficulties due to varying Covid-19 quarantine regulations, the U.K.’s biggest design event— organized to promote London as “the design capital of the world”—was jammed with product launches and installations and even welcomed visitors to new permanent destinations, such as a retail and dining initiative celebrating the best of Nordic and Japanese design and cuisine. From a chair with a frog eye-like back to a diagonal faucet in a new showroom with a criminal past to furnishings first seen in a new sushi restaurant, here are 14 of our favorite new products discovered at the London Design Festival 2021.

