Balbek Bureau Makes its Mark on a Coolly Minimalist Tattoo Parlor
In 2020, interior architect Slava Balbek was honored as a Rising Star in Interior Design’s Best of Year Awards. His latest project, 6:19, a Ukraine tattoo parlor in Kyiv’s historic neighborhood of Podil, only serves to clinch the accolade. Balbek and team members Nata Kurylenko, Serhii Havrylov, and Natasha Kozak transformed an office space with pokey rooms into 1,195 square feet of open space styled after the spare and stylish minimalism of art galleries. (After all, what are tattoos if not art on a human canvas?)interiordesign.net
