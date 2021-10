Detroit might be Hockeytown, but it has nothing on us. We are the luckiest hockey city in the world. The Penguins have won five Stanley Cups since 1991. They have had at least one of the best players on the planet virtually every year since 1984, from the great Mario Lemieux to Jaromir Jagr to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. They also have had more than their share of Hall of Famers, like legendary players with names such as Trottier, Mullen, Coffey, Murphy, Francis and Recchi. It has been an amazing ride.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO