FA bids to ignite grassroots participation with England Football brand identity
The Football Association has launched England Football, a new brand that aims to inspire grassroots participation by talking directly to consumers. The England Football identity has been developed by Matta and is characterised by a crest inspired by England's Three Lions. A cub, lion and lioness are united symbolising inclusivity at all levels of football – representing everyone at every level of football across the country.www.prweek.com
