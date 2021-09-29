FA bids to ignite grassroots participation with England Football brand identity

Ireland’s George Dockrell has enjoyed quite the turnaround in 2021 but hopes there are more highs to celebrate at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this month.The 29-year-old will feature in a fifth Twenty20 tournament for his country when the event gets under way on October 17 and their preparations step up a notch on Thursday when they face the UAE in the first of three matches in Dubai over the coming days.Dockrell has enjoyed memorable moments in previous editions, taking three wickets against the West Indies and Netherlands, while he also claimed the prize wicket of Australia opener...

