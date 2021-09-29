CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA bids to ignite grassroots participation with England Football brand identity

By Fayola Douglas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Football Association has launched England Football, a new brand that aims to inspire grassroots participation by talking directly to consumers. The England Football identity has been developed by Matta and is characterised by a crest inspired by England's Three Lions. A cub, lion and lioness are united symbolising inclusivity at all levels of football – representing everyone at every level of football across the country.

