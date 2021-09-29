CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Electronic Arts And FIFA Announce Expanded EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Esports Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) today announced a new EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 esports program anticipated to attract tens of millions of players and viewers. Featuring both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions, players will represent themselves, globally recognized esports organizations, real-world football clubs, and their nation in a diverse set of FIFA esports events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005855/en/

Electronic Arts and FIFA Announce Expanded EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Esports Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

The three competitions featured in the expanded esports ecosystem are the FIFAe Club Series 2022™, the FIFAe Nations Series 2022™, and the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series* on The Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022™. The three pinnacle events of the series will all take place in summer 2022.

[View the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Reveal Trailer HERE]

" FIFA competitive gaming is the future of global esports entertainment, enhancing how fans experience the game they love," said Brent Koning, VP, EA SPORTS Competitive Gaming. " FIFA possesses the pivotal platform for football fans around the world to insert themselves into their own sports story. In partnership with FIFA, the mainstream appeal of esports is evident."

"Newcomers, as well as established superstars - individually or as a team - will inspire entire nations of EA SPORTS FIFA players and get the opportunity to fame their game," said Christian Volk, Director of eFootball and Gaming at FIFA. "A historic season full of thrilling competitive FIFA stories will captivate a global fanbase with this expanded ecosystem."

The Individual Best - EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series on the Road to the FIFAe World Cup 2022

  • Qualification starts November 27 as the traditional 1v1 competitive FIFA format is showcased with online tournaments across 10 global regions. Register to compete HERE on October 4.
  • In addition, more than 30 leagues offer esports programs, Official League Partners, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, MLS, CONMEBOL Libertadores, and UEFA Champions League will give fans residing in each respective nation the opportunity to represent real-world clubs.
  • The EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Rankings will be available on FIFA.GG.

FIFAe Club Series including the Debut of 2v2 FIFA Ultimate Team™ (FUT) Cups

  • The FIFAe Club Series 2022 featuring 2v2 competition begins this November with the FIFAe Club Online Qualifiers™ and includes the new FUT Team of the Year and Team of the Season Cups on the Road to the FIFAe Club World Cup 2022.
  • Prepare your FIFA.GG profile today, as registrations start on October 5.

National pride in the FIFAe Nations Series

  • The FIFAe Nations Series 2022 will feature member associations competing against each other in this global 2v2 competition. Furthermore, national campaigns will find the top competitive stars.
  • All nations will begin their journey at FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers™, with top national teams advancing to the FIFAe Nations Playoffs™ on the Road to the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022. Find out more at FIFA.GG.

"Football would not exist without the power of teamwork," said Sam Turkbas, FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. "Our objective is to harness that power and use esports entertainment to connect football fans around the world to the game they love. Team-based FIFA competitive gaming will be a growth catalyst for future football fandom."

The Power of Competitive Gaming as Mainstream Entertainment

  • Watch the first entertainment-focused tournaments of the season as celebrities, football stars and top FIFA competitors showcase the 2v2 potential.
  • September 30: Watch legends across football, music, esports and entertainment raise money in the Twitch Rivals eSoccer Aid for UNICEF ft. FIFA 22. Pitting Team Soccer Aid World XI against Team England, tune in at 8 am PT, 4 pm BST to see who celebrates glory on the FIFA pitch.
  • October 21: FIFA 22 Challenge will feature top ambassadors representing Team adidas and Team EA SPORTS. Reveal of the full participant list, and a special announcement for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) fans, will be later announced in October.

Please check the " Pitch Notes" for more detail on all the featured changes this season.

More information about the FIFAe tournament series including its new FIFAe Squad and FIFA Sound strategy can be found on FIFA.GG.

*Eligibility restrictions apply, and please see the Official Rules for details. Final terms and structure are subject to change.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: Company NewsCategory: EA Sports

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005855/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

FIFA 22: All FIFA Points Prices (Microtransactions)

FIFA 22 has finally arrived and if you want to get a start on your Ultimate Team, you can spend real-world money to buy FIFA Points. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend doing so, but it will give you a coin boost early on so that you’re not struggling with a bronze team. So that you can plan your spending, here’s everything you need to know about what all the FIFA Points prices are in FIFA 22.
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 22: EA announce the best Bundesliga XI in the new game

The best Bundesliga XI you could possibly make in FIFA 22 has been announced by EA. Among the stars, usual suspects such as Robert Lewandowski (92) and Erling Haaland (88) up front with Manuel Neuer (90) between the sticks. FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and...
FIFA
SPORTbible

Is FIFA 22 On EA Play And Xbox Game Pass?

What's the best way to play FIFA 22? Clearly a next-gen console is desirable, but is it possible to avoid paying 'full price' for the new game and use a subscription to EA Play or Xbox Game Pass? Here's everything you need to know. Is FIFA 22 on EA Play...
FIFA
The Independent

EA reveals FIFA 22 ‘ones to watch’ Ultimate Team players

EA has brought back the Ones to Watch player cards in FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team, revealing which stars are included. The confirmed players, all of who have recently transferred to new teams, include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Jack Grealish. All of the players will be available from...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
attackofthefanboy.com

FIFA 21 Update 20.2 Patch Notes (PC)

Update 20.2 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Even though FIFA 22 might be out soon for all players on October 1st, EA Sports is still doing some final touches to the previous game of FIFA 21. A...
FIFA
theloadout.com

EA is working on fixing the FIFA 22 Xbox Series S graphics problems

The start of a new FIFA cycle is an exciting time if you’re a football fan. And while many have already started building their FIFA 22 Ultimate Teams, those on Xbox Series S have been struggling to play the game as intended. That’s because, despite promises of next-generation graphics, those...
FIFA
dexerto.com

EA SPORTS reveal major changes to FIFA 22 esports Global Series

The FIFA Global Series is facing a major overhaul for the FIFA 22 season, with EA SPORTS announcing some significant changes from previous years. The FIFA Global Series (FGS) represents the pinnacle of competition for FIFA players, playing a huge role in helping them qualify for the FIFAe World Cup and the chance to become world champions.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea Sports#Soccer Aid#Electronic Arts And#Esports Program#Electronic Arts Inc#Ea Sports Fifa#Vp#Efootball#Gaming At Fifa
dexerto.com

FIFA 22 servers down? FUT server status, maintenance & EA updates

Our regularly updated server status page will answer two big questions for Ultimate Team and FIFA online players: (1) Are FIFA 22 servers down? (2) Are EA servers down?. Whether you’re looking to qualify for FUT Champions Weekend League, signing in to open your weekly FUT Rivals rewards, or jump into a few matches of Pro Clubs – EA servers can stop you right in your tracks.
FIFA
twistedvoxel.com

FIFA 21 vs. FIFA 22 Graphics Comparison: Is There a Huge Difference?

FIFA 21 to FIFA 22 might not seem like a big jump. What if we compare these two versions of the game side-by-side to see if the upgrade is worth it?. For the yearly football fans, they likely don’t need an incentive to upgrade. They just want the latest players, upgraded stats, and the usual FIFA Ultimate Team to get FIFA 22. For the casuals who just play through a simple match of football to get some fun out of it, is there anything worthwhile here? We can see this difference in comparison from YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits.
FIFA
Sporting News

FIFA 22: Alex Scott is first female English-speaking commentator in EA Sports video game

With the release of FIFA 22, Alex Scott has become the first English-speaking female FIFA video game commentator in the video game franchise's history. The BBC and Sky Sports pundit, who competed for Arsenal and England as a player, called the move a "big moment" in bringing more representation to the industry. She appears in the game as a pitch-side reporter.
FIFA
dotesports.com

EA Sports unveils the highest potential ratings in FIFA 22 Career Mode

EA Sports revealed today the highest potential ratings of players with “potential to dominate the game for years to come.” The full list contains the 20 players that can have a top-tier rating in FIFA 22’s Career Mode. Career Mode is the game mode in which players can act as...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
talesbuzz.com

FIFA 22: Which leagues & competitions are in the new EA Sports game?

FIFA 22 will once again feature plenty of the most popular competitions from around the world, between national leagues and continental tournaments, many of which are exclusively licensed to EA Sports. The official trophies, logos and emblems of these competitions feature in Career Mode and Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 is...
UEFA
NME

EA removes footballer Benjamin Mendy from ‘FIFA 22’ ahead of trial

A footballer accused of rape has been removed from FIFA 22 by EA, ahead of his pending trial. Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is accused of attacking three women at his home in Cheshire between October 2020 and August 2021. BBC News reports that the alleged attacks, including on one woman under 18, are said to have happened at his home address in Prestbury.
FIFA
Sporting News

FIFA 22 review: What's good, bad and new from EA Sports

With the global release of the new FIFA 22 edition on Oct. 1, it's time to dissect the new version of the world's most popular video game. EA Sports has introduced several new features to the game, including an updated gameplay system, HyperMotion technology and tweaks to different game modes.
FIFA
gamepur.com

All EA Sports TRAX in FIFA 22

If you play FIFA 22, you’ll be very familiar with the music that EA has added to the game as it plays during menus and loading screens in between matches. Some of the songs might even catch your attention and make you want to add them to Spotify or Apple Music. We have the full list below of the EA Sports TRAX songs if any stand out to you.
THEATER & DANCE
dotesports.com

EA introduces TOTW 2 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the second Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today while the game is still in early access. Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
FIFA
talesbuzz.com

What’s new with FIFA 22? Game features, updates and changes by EA Sports

The latest edition of the hugely popular FIFA video game series, FIFA 22, drops on October 1 and makers EA Sports have teased a host of new gameplay and graphical improvements, particularly focused on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Every year, EA Sports adds new features and...
UEFA
IGN

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (Switch) Review

Well here we are again. I could copy and paste my review like last year, but unlike some of the folks at EA I don’t take much satisfaction in reusing material. For the THIRD year in a row, EA Sports has released a virtually unchanged edition of FIFA onto the Nintendo Switch.
FIFA
Business Wire

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Featuring Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology Launches Worldwide Today

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is celebrating the record-breaking launch of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22, where players can experience revolutionary next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia™. Featuring innovation across all game modes including VOLTA FOOTBALL Arcade Tournaments, all-new FIFA Ultimate Team™ Heroes, and much more, FIFA 22 is now available worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the EA App, Origin™ and Steam®, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé also graces the cover for the second consecutive year.
FIFA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy