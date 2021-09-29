Insights On The Online Survey Software Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, NIPO And Zoho Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Survey Software Market Research Report by Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Survey Software Market size was estimated at USD 5,027.13 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,487.37 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.13% to reach USD 8,972.78 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Survey Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Survey Software Market, including Alchemer LLC, Birdeye Inc., Campaign Monitor, Cisco Systems, Inc., Confirmit AS, CSPro, Dobility, Inc., FocusVision, FORM, Inc., Google LLC by Alphabet Inc., Inqwise, JotForm Inc., Medallia, Inc., Nextiva, Nicereply, NIPO, Open Data Kit, Qualaroo, Inc., Qualtrics International Inc., QuestionPro, Inc., SoGoSurvey, Inc., Surveylegend, SurveyMonkey, Inc., SurveySparrow, Inc., Toluna Inc., UNICOM Systems, Inc., WorkTango Inc., and Zoho Corporation. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Survey Software Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Survey Software Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Survey Software Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Survey Software Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Survey Software Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Survey Software Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Survey Software Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing Need to Enhance E-commerce Platform Quality Assessment5.1.1.2. Increasing Penetration of Internet and the Availability of High-Speed Internet Connections5.1.1.3. Growing Need for Research-Based Approach to Understand Consumer and Employee Insights5.1.1.4. Potential Demand Owing to Benefits such as Low-Cost, Quick Analysis and Accuracy5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Concern Over Inappropriate and Misleading Questions5.1.2.2. Concerns Regarding Fraudulent data5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Integration of Marketing Automation5.1.3.2. Emerging Integration of Various Analytics, AI, and Machine Learning with Online Software5.1.3.3. Ongoing Demand Attributed to Increasing use of Drone Surveys5.1.3.4. Growing Adoption of Online Survey Software in Clinical Research & Life Sciences Studies5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Complexity in Adding Human Touch for Projecting Emotions5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Online Survey Software Market, by Industry6.1. Introduction6.2. Aerospace & Defense6.3. Automotive & Transportation6.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance6.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate6.6. Consumer Goods & Retail6.7. Education6.8. Energy & Utilities6.9. Government & Public Sector6.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences6.11. Information Technology6.12. Manufacturing6.13. Media & Entertainment6.14. Telecommunication6.15. Travel & Hospitality 7. Americas Online Survey Software Market7.1. Introduction7.2. Argentina7.3. Brazil7.4. Canada7.5. Mexico7.6. United States 8. Asia-Pacific Online Survey Software Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Australia8.3. China8.4. India8.5. Indonesia8.6. Japan8.7. Malaysia8.8. Philippines8.9. Singapore8.10. South Korea8.11. Thailand 9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Survey Software Market9.1. Introduction9.2. France9.3. Germany9.4. Italy9.5. Netherlands9.6. Qatar9.7. Russia9.8. Saudi Arabia9.9. South Africa9.10. Spain9.11. United Arab Emirates9.12. United Kingdom 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix10.1.1. Quadrants10.1.2. Business Strategy10.1.3. Product Satisfaction10.2. Market Ranking Analysis10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant10.4. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player10.5. Competitive Scenario10.5.1. Merger & Acquisition10.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership10.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement10.5.4. Investment & Funding10.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 11. Company Usability Profiles11.1. Alchemer LLC11.2. Birdeye Inc.11.3. Campaign Monitor11.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.11.5. Confirmit AS11.6. CSPro11.7. Dobility, Inc.11.8. FocusVision11.9. FORM, Inc.11.10. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.11.11. Inqwise11.12. JotForm Inc.11.13. Medallia, Inc.11.14. Nextiva11.15. Nicereply11.16. NIPO11.17. Open Data Kit11.18. Qualaroo, Inc.11.19. Qualtrics International Inc.11.20. QuestionPro, Inc.11.21. SoGoSurvey, Inc.11.22. Surveylegend11.23. SurveyMonkey, Inc.11.24. SurveySparrow, Inc.11.25. Toluna Inc.11.26. UNICOM Systems, Inc.11.27. WorkTango Inc.11.28. Zoho Corporation 12. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v5e4a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-online-survey-software-global-market-to-2026---featuring-cisco-systems-nipo-and-zoho-among-others-301388015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets