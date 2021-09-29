CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elios Therapeutics Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Key Financial Executive Michael Caprio

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 Sept. 29, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elios Therapeutics, LLC, an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, immune-mediated technologies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Michael Caprio, C.P.A., an accomplished business executive, to the Company's Board of Directors. For over three decades, Michael has demonstrated leadership in guiding business strategy for many organizations, including business development, quality control and personnel development.

"Michael has exceptional experience in guiding the financial strategy of high-growth and businesses which will be invaluable as we advance our lead vaccine candidates into a Phase III registrational trial and expand our therapeutic platform into other indications," said Buddy Long, chief executive officer of Elios Therapeutics. "On behalf of the leadership team, we are pleased to welcome Michael to our Board of Directors during this important period of growth and evolution for Elios."

About Michael CaprioCaprio currently serves as an independent consultant providing financial and litigation expertise after a 32-year career as an audit partner with KPMG, an international accounting and advisory firm. At KPMG, Michael held several leadership positions, including National Industrial Markets Audit Leader, Partner in Charge - Audit of the New England Business Unit, Managing Partner of the Providence, Rhode Island office and Global Lead Partner for several exchange listed companies. Michael has served on the board of directors of professional, philanthropic, and social organizations, including KATANA Safety and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, RI. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, operating multi-site professional services, SEC Regulations, Initial Public Offerings, private equity, board and investor communications, litigation support, accounting and internal control. Michael is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and is a certified public accountant.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Elios Board at this pivotal time in the Company's life cycle," said Michael Caprio. "Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide and Elios has made great strides in advancing its immunotherapy platform of therapeutic cancer vaccines which may transform the way we treat cancer. I look forward to contributing my experience and helping to further the Company's efforts to deliver promising therapeutic options for the cancer community."

About Elios Therapeutics, LLCElios Therapeutics, LLC is an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, immune-mediated technologies for the treatment of cancer, developing a portfolio of innovative personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting unmet medical needs across a broad range of tumor types.

Elios holds exclusive licenses for two lead therapeutic candidates, the TLPLDC (tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell) vaccine and TLPO (tumor lysate, particle only) vaccine, personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines that use a proprietary particle delivery system to stimulate the body's immune system to recognize cancer cells as foreign pathogens and fight a patient's specific cancer. Elios is investigating the clinical potential of TLPLDC and TLPO in U.S. Food and Drug Administration clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.eliostherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis document contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's strategy, objectives, business development plans and financial position. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, strategy, anticipated investments, costs and results, status and results of clinical trials, size of patient population, plans, outcomes of product development efforts, and objectives of management for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. None of these forward-looking statements constitutes a guarantee of the future occurrence of such events or of actual results. These statements are based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Company believes are reasonable.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates of any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in its actual results, assumptions, expectations or any change in events, factors, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement contained in this document is based.

Contacts: Media Relations Melyssa WeibleElixir Health Public Relations+1 (201) 723-5805 mweible@elixirhealthpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elios-therapeutics-strengthens-board-of-directors-with-appointment-of-key-financial-executive-michael-caprio-301388088.html

SOURCE Elios Therapeutics, LLC

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

