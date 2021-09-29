CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

LandFund Partners Launches Open-End Soil Enrichment Fund

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LandFund Partners ("LFP"), a farmland investment company, has launched LFP Soil Enrichment Fund, LP ("SEF"). SEF is an open-end fund starting with $128 million of farmland comprised of 20,100 cultivated acres. LFP plans to grow Soil Enrichment Fund to over $1 billion of assets.

LFP plans to grow Soil Enrichment Fund to over $1 billion of assets.

"Our increasing scale allows us to negotiate better rents, secure lower financing costs and get a first look at new properties - all of which leads to higher returns for our investors," said John Farris, Founder & CEO of LFP. "We will employ best-in-class regenerative agricultural practices to create healthier soils and more climate-friendly farms. This is not only the right thing to do, but it will also make our land more valuable."

LFP has partnered with AgriCapture and Climate Action Reserve in order to generate carbon credits from Soil Enrichment Fund's farmland. SEF's initial 20,100 acres are part of the first large-scale carbon credit program in the Mississippi River Valley. Most SEF farms will be eligible to earn carbon credits starting in 2022.

"New climate-friendly farming practices have the potential to increase yields, decrease input costs and generate carbon credits," said Chris Morris, President & COO of LFP. "SEF is a 'Win' in three categories: better for our farmers, better for our investors and better for our planet."

SEF's farmers are employing practices that will improve soil health while sequestering and reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs). Studies and research conducted by The Soil Health Institute, Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education (SARE), No- Till Farmer and others have shown that regenerative farm practices can lead to both increased revenues and decreased expenses over time.

Larry McClendon of McLendon Land Co. farms over 6,000 acres for SEF. "We started piloting regenerative practices on our LandFund farms in 2019. We have steadily increased the number of acres employing regenerative practices, such as cover cropping and reduced tillage. I'm really encouraged by the early results. We are seeing a positive impact on the land and on our bottom line."

About LandFund Partners LandFund Partners ("LFP") manages over 38,000 acres of row crop farmland, or roughly $248 million of assets, in the Mississippi River Valley. LandFund Partners identifies and acquires high-quality farmland and leases the land to experienced farm operators under the supervision of a professional management team. LFP's first four funds generated a dollar-weighted net annualized return of 15.1%. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

More information is available online at www.landfundpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landfund-partners-launches-open-end-soil-enrichment-fund-301388095.html

SOURCE LandFund Partners

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

