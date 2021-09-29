CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Bay Achieves RESET Air At Three Chicago Office Properties, Raising The Bar For Indoor Air Quality And Tenant Health

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating, commercial real estate developer Sterling Bay has secured RESET Air at three of its Chicago office properties: One Two Pru, 333 N Green and 600 W Chicago, with One Two Pru being named the largest commercial building in the world to achieve certification. RESET Air is a new green building standard that focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) to emphasize the health of occupants and enhance transparency around the real-time health of commercial built environments. Sterling Bay is the first developer in Chicago to achieve this standard and the only developer in the United States to commit to achieving RESET Air across its national commercial real estate portfolio.

" Sterling Bay is dedicated to providing our commercial tenants with smart, healthy buildings, and our adoption of RESET Air so early on in the program's rollout is a testament to that," said Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay. "Fresh air invigorates, creates an environment of productivity, and gives people confidence in knowing that their wellness is being prioritized - in a post-pandemic world, that peace of mind is invaluable to employers, and therefore critical to attracting and retaining strong tenant populations in our spaces."

While RESET Air is just making its entry into the Chicago market, the standard has been successfully implemented in commercial projects worldwide, including locations in Shanghai, London, Singapore, Washington DC, and Beijing. It is the only commercial building qualification that is focused solely on indoor air quality (IAQ), requiring building operators to place IAQ monitors in air handling units throughout the interior of a building, ensuring daily, real-time IAQ tracking.

Through advanced cloud technology, IAQ data is collected via monitors thru Sonrai IAQ by DLR Group, an Intelligent Air Quality analytics platform, which streams the data to a corresponding app and visual displays located throughout common areas of a building. This real-time information provides tenants with visibility into the quality of the air they are breathing at any given moment, including measurements of Particulate Matter 2.5 (dust), TVOC (total VOC) and CO2. Unlike other commercial air quality certifications which only require once-a-year third-party check-ins, RESET Air monitors indoor air quality 24/7, holding landlords accountable for year-round air quality excellence.

"Indoor air quality is often overlooked as an important factor in a building's overall health," says Stanton Wong, President of RESET. "We are very excited to support Sterling Bay in leading the real estate industry towards the future in air quality performance and continuous monitoring and applaud their attentiveness to the health of the people who work within their properties."

Recent studies show that air quality can significantly impact not only the health and cognitive function of building occupants, but also the bottom line of employers. According to RESET, utilizing the standard provides a tangible return on investment for tenants by increasing both the productivity and the decision-making capabilities of office users.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of adaptability in the built environment, and as our tenants return to work, we want to ensure our buildings are able to meet the safety standards of those inside," says Patrick Biesty, Sterling Bay Director of Engineering. "Our achievement of the RESET Air standard deepens our commitment to the health and wellness of our tenants, and we will continue to pursue future opportunities that lead the industry in improving quality and comfort of our properties."

ABOUT STERLING BAY Sterling Bay is a Chicago-based real estate investment and development company with expertise spanning all aspects of real estate ownership. Known for creating world-class urban campuses for companies such as Google, McDonald's, Glassdoor, Pinterest, Dyson and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that transform space, enhance communities, and strengthen a company's culture and brand. Sterling Bay's team of more than 185 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding $5 billion, and a development pipeline in excess of $10 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com

ABOUT RESET AIR RESET Air is the world's first sensor-based, performance-driven building certification program where indoor air quality is monitored and measured in real-time. Buildings and/or spaces are required to consistently maintain healthy indoor air quality at all times, as defined by the Standard. RESET Air is comprised of comprehensive standards for hardware or sensor performance, installation, maintenance, and data communication. RESET is developed and managed by GIGA, an independent third-party organization that combines building standards development with cloud software to promote the affordability and scale of healthy buildings. For more information, visit www.reset.build.

