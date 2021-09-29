CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Enchant Christmas Dallas Tickets Go On Sale Beginning Thursday, September 30

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chance to be transported into the magical world of Enchant ®is here! General admission tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, September 30 at 10 a.m. CT for the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, taking over the Esplanade at Fair Park in Dallas, November 26 to January 2. Known for creating new family traditions and sharing unforgettable experiences with loved ones, Enchant Christmas presents 'The Great Search', the first in a series of five magical adventures. The experience includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market and meeting the Big Man himself - all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen. Guests have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting at $20 for adults and $19 for kids, amongst VIP experiences and group packages. Reserve your tickets early at EnchantChristmas.com to prepare for the most adventurous holiday experience of the year!

"Providing a magical Christmas experience is at the heart of what we do, and this year we have something for everyone," said Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant. "After a year with no events, our team is excited to debut an array of new illuminated experiences. In 2020, we were given the gift of being able to redesign and upgrade much of the experience, and we can not wait to share it with our guests. We are also thrilled to be working with some amazing local partners and Dallas businesses to bring the event to life!"

WIN A WEEKEND OF WONDER GETAWAYIn partnership with Hilton Anatole and VisitDallas, Enchant Christmas is giving away a holiday getaway like no other. One lucky winner, and three guests, kick off the festive season at Enchant's Grand Opening - it's the most wonderful time of the year, to have the most wonderful time of the year. A two night stay at the beautiful Hilton Anatole transports guests to the heart of North Pole, Texas. The perfect holiday destination, Dallas offers everything from the classics like Reunion Tower, Fair Park and Perot Museum of Nature and Science, to new experiences in must-see spots like Trinity Groves and the Design District. To enter, visit EnchantChristmas.com/Weekend-of-Wonder now through October 24, 2021.

Beginning September 30, tickets will be available at EnchantChristmas.com. Adult ticket prices start at $20 while kids' tickets (ages 2-12 years) start at $19. Senior (ages 65+), military and EMS can save $3 on regular adult tickets with required I.D. at the door.

For high-resolution images and video, please click here.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enchant-christmas-dallas-tickets-go-on-sale-beginning-thursday-september-30-301388085.html

SOURCE Enchant Christmas

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Tickets go on sale Friday for Blake Shelton concert later this year

Waterloo, N.Y. — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24th for a Blake Shelton Concert at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY. The country music star will perform at the Vine Showroom on Saturday, December 4th. Anyone who wishes to purchase tickets can do so...
WATERLOO, NY
San Angelo LIVE!

Tickets to Legendary San Angelo Roping Fiesta Go on Sale Next Monday

SAN ANGELO – Tickets for the 2021 Cinch Roping Fiesta are only available at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Office located at 200 West 43rd Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903 or on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rode website.  Tickets go on sale Monday, October 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.  For 2021- tickets will be sold as General Admission by section. There will be no specific seats assigned so that people may socially distance after arrival. Please know your preferred section. Tickets are available to be purchased by phone at (325) 653-7785, however, orders will be placed as time allows with those…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KSDK

2022 Winter Classic tickets go on sale Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Blues are playing in one of the NHL's biggest events on the calendar this season. And on Wednesday, you'll get your first chance at being a part of it in person. The Blues and Minnesota Wild will play in the 2022 Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2022,...
NHL
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Stetson University Christmas Candlelight Concert tickets on sale Oct. 1

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The joy and magic of the holiday season comes alive each year during Stetson University School of Music’s four Christmas Candlelight Concerts at First Baptist Church of DeLand. Tickets for the Dec. 1-3 performances go on sale Friday, Oct. 1, and sell out quickly. The cost is $40.
DELAND, FL
wineindustryadvisor.com

All Aboard! Tickets for the North Pole Express®, Presented by Great Wolf Lodge and Trinity Metro TEXRail® Go on Sale Tuesday, September 28 at 10 A.M.

September 24th – Experience the magic of Christmas on a train ride hosted by Mrs. Claus on board the beautifully decorated Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express, presented by Great Wolf Lodge and Trinity Metro TEXRail. Put on your best Christmas pajamas and join Mrs. Claus as she picks up Santa and brings him to the Christmas Capital of Texas®. Along the journey, join in singing along to Christmas favorites and enjoy Santa’s favorite delicious chocolate chip cookies, lovingly baked by Mrs. Claus. Mrs. Claus will also give each child a magical “We Believe” silver bell that reminds you of the spirit of Christmas and of all of the goodness and kindness within you. When you ring the bell at just the right time, Santa will appear and travel with you back to the Christmas Capital of Texas. Santa will magically whip up his Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk for you to enjoy from your Keepsake Memory Mug. stroll through the snowy North Pole Forest before making your way to take a keepsake photo with Santa.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Market#Enchantchristmas Com#Visitdallas#Enchant S Grand Opening
kisswtlz.com

Dow Tennis Classic Tickets to go On Sale

Tickets for the 33rd Dow Tennis Classic scheduled for November 1 through 7 will be available starting Friday, Cotober 1. The event will begin with qualifying matches on October 31 before main draw competition kicks off November 1. Singles and doubles main draw action will continue throughout the week with the WTA 125 singles final taking place November 7.
TENNIS
WPTV

Kravis Center tickets for this season go on sale Saturday

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tickets for the 2021-2022 season of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will be this Saturday, October 2 starting at 10 a.m. Including a performance by Steve Martin and Martin Short who are hot right now with their Hulu murder mystery series co-staring Selena Gomez.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Summit Daily News

Tickets for The Motet December concert go on sale Friday

The Motet, a Denver-based funk band, will return to the High Country once again this year with a concert at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., in December in Breckenridge. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Oct. 1. The band has headlined Red Rocks Amphitheater six times and...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Advocate

Chocolate Walk Tickets go on sale Oct. 2

GREENVILLE – The Wayne HealthCare Chocolate Walk on November’s First Friday will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 6 to 9 p.m. The highly anticipated date for tickets to go on sale is Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m., at two locations on S. Broadway — Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Happily Ever Co. This is a ticketed event that serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. All of the chocolate has been donated by participating downtown businesses.
GREENVILLE, OH
niagaranow.com

Tickets on sale now for NOTL Rotary Club's 'Enchanted Wonderland' and holiday house tour

Niagara-on-the-Lake's "enchanted wonderland" and Rotary Holiday House Tour are back – and tickets are selling quickly. If you like interior design, architecture and seasonal decorations, on Dec. 3 and 4 you will be able to tour seven "gorgeous, professionally decorated homes, visit local historic and cultural sites, sample complimentary tastings from featured wineries and enjoy specially priced luncheons," the NOTL Rotary Club says.
NIAGARA, NY
centraloregondaily.com

Fairground Holiday Lights go live Nov. 19; tickets on sale Oct. 8

The Holiday Light Experience at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo, a unique and dazzling walk-through holiday light show, makes its debut in 2021 to celebrate the season with an unprecedented spectacle of 100,000 square feet of lights that will greet Yuletide revelers in the heart of Central Oregon. Guests...
POLITICS
wyo4news.com

Green River Library “Ghost Walks” tickets go on sale Saturday

October 1, 2021 — Tickets for this year’s Ghost Walks at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River will go on sale tomorrow from 10 am to 1 pm. at the Green River library location. Tickets for the very popular October 22 and 29 ghost walks are $10 each with a two-ticket per person limit.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Kenosha News.com

Tickets on sale Friday for Carthage's Christmas Festival

Tickets go on sale Friday for Carthage College’s 2021 Christmas Festival. The festival — which was moved online as a streaming event in 2020 due to COVID-19 — is expected to sell out quickly. The program features “the majestic sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ” and “follows the age-old tradition...
KENOSHA, WI
Lima News

Tickets available for ‘A Christmas Carol’

LIMA — Tickets are now available for “A Christmas Carol.” The show is set to take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square in Lima. Tickets are available from $19, $29 and $39.
LIMA, OH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy