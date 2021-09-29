CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

ClorDiSys Develops A New Methodology For Disinfecting Equipment And Supplies Entering A Pharmaceutical Clean Room

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbial organisms entering into a pharmaceutical clean room while routinely bringing in equipment and supplies is a major source of issues for a pharmaceutical company. The current defense is the age-old spray and wipe method that has been used since the reduction of organisms was deemed important.  ClorDiSys ultraviolet light (UV-C) methodology and equipment is the first practical approach to improving the situation. These solutions allow for the safer transfer of items into a clean-room, disinfecting incoming pallets, supplies, and equipment, or simply disinfecting communal spaces after use. The implementation means that external contaminants can be eliminated before entering a facility or even utilized to reduce microbial levels within a facility. Studies prove that the addition of UV-C disinfection devices has resulted in significant reduction of organisms in a variety of settings. This is due to the overall effectiveness of the technology in comparison to other modes of disinfection and the elimination of human error as a factor of success. The technology is easy to implement, is not a high capital expenditure, and creates a disinfection process that is very efficient in terms of both time and efficacy.

ClorDiSys formed within the pharmaceutical/Medical Device industry with its chlorine dioxide gas sterilization technology. The gas has the ability to evenly and effectively eliminate all organisms without residues and is gentle on surfaces, however in some applications a different approach may be all that is required. Ultraviolet light disinfects in a fraction of the time and without the use of chemicals, and although the light only kills where it is shining, those surfaces are also the most likely to be contaminated as they are more commonly contacted. The introduction of ultraviolet light often results in a tremendous reduction of organisms being introduced to an environment and adds an extra level of cleaning to the environment. Studies have shown traditional spraying and wiping techniques leave pathogens on surfaces, however when ultraviolet light is used in conjunction, the total colony counts in a space are dramatically reduced. ClorDiSys strives to educate industry members on the appropriate mode of cleaning or sterilization for their application and how to best ensure their research can conducted without the stressors of possible contamination.        

Established in 2001, ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc is a New Jersey based business that manufactures sterilization and disinfection equipment and provides decontamination services.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clordisys-develops-a-new-methodology-for-disinfecting-equipment-and-supplies-entering-a-pharmaceutical-clean-room-301379470.html

SOURCE ClorDiSys Solutions Inc

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Pharmaceutical Companies Race to Develop COVID-19 Antiviral Pill: Will it Work?

Scientists have been making advances in battling the global pandemic since it began, starting out from the bottom, and now here. Seeing huge progress in vaccine technology and development, there's more hope in speeding up antiviral pipelines through development of working Covid-19 pills. In fact, Merck & Co., Inc., an American multinational pharmaceutical company, anticipates authorization for its oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, by the end of the year, November as earliest.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theapopkavoice.com

Gov. DeSantis eyeing development of Merck’s new anti-COVID pharmaceutical

The drug, molnupiravir, developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics of Miami and manufactured by Merck, reduced risk of hospitalization by around 50% compared to a placebo among test subjects. Gov. Ron DeSantis is monitoring testing and the federal regulatory review process for Merck’s new antiviral drug, which has shown promise in reducing...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer enlists entire town in Brazil to study ongoing efficacy of its Covid vaccine

An entire town in Brazil will be inoculated by pharmaceutical company Pfizer to study the transmission of the coronavirus in a vaccinated population.The study will be carried out among those above the age of 12 in the town of Toledo, west of the country’s Parana state, according to the company.“The initiative is the first and only of its kind to be undertaken in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company in a developing country,” Pfizer said on Wednesday.The observational study will help researchers find out the “real-life scenario” of the transmission of the coronavirus once an entire population is vaccinated.It will aim...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disinfection#Ultraviolet Light#Chemicals#Sterilization#Clordisys
FOX 16 News

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
SCIENCE
dcvelocity.com

FourKites Named a Leader in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Visibility Report

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced that it has been named a Leader in CB Insights’ recent Pharmaceutical Supply Chain ESP Vendor Assessment Matrix, which cites the company’s superior ability to help pharmaceutical customers keep up with changes in critical demand, mitigate disruption and protect products in transport. The report also calls out FourKites’ use of IoT sensor integration and predictive data science to track over 2M shipments daily with order- and SKU-level visibility, as well as the industry pioneer’s vast customer base.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ExecutiveBiz

Leidos Wins DARPA Contract for Protective Equipment Development

Leidos has been awarded a prime contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to support a program intended to provide military and health care personnel with adaptive personal protection equipment. Under the potential five-year, three-phase, $19.3 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, Leidos will work to develop advanced protective technologies that reduce...
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

New disinfecting technology able to be used on planes

CHARLESTON, S.C. - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid March of 2020, the number of airline travelers was only about 10% of what it was compared to the previous year. Commercial airline companies started to use and promote the use of sanitization in every portion of the cabin - the entire cabin was disinfected before and after flights, and passengers were given sanitizing wipes to use at their discretion to help stop the spread of the infectious disease. While these are great options that work well, the sanitization supply costs can add up quickly, and that's the last thing airlines want to have to deal with during a pandemic on a global scale such as this one.
VIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc ISO 13485 Certification

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc is pleased to announce that its Quality Management System is ISO 13485 certified for both the design and manufacture of decontamination and sterilization equipment as well as the performance of decontamination and sterilization services. ClorDiSys' proprietary method of the producing chlorine dioxide gas yields a non-carcinogenic, US EPA registered sterilant. The technology has been used for the sterilization of medical devices for over 25 years, however the prevalence of medical devices being sterilized with chlorine dioxide has significantly increased alongside greater concern over environmental impacts of ethylene oxide sterilization. ClorDiSys has FDA registration (registration number 3013115071) to perform contract sterilization of medical devices, but also develops devices to allow firms to take this task on themselves. The Steridox chlorine dioxide sterilizers can be added to any manufacturing space in a simple and affordable manner. This is due to the non-explosive nature of chlorine dioxide gas, which eliminates the need for protective structures or intrinsically safe wiring as Ethylene Oxide sterilizers require. ClorDiSys' chlorine dioxide vacuum pressure sterilizers allow for the sterilization of complex designed medical devices, even those with embedded batteries or in bulk packaging. The other advantage is the vast reduction in cycle time and complexity of the sterilization process. Items can be loaded into a single chamber where the entire cycle, including aeration, occurs. The overall goal of the organization is to provide effective and safe methods of sterilization in the highest of quality. Sterilizations are able to be monitored throughout the process and the chambers can ensure repeatability and consistent results of a sterilized product ready for market without any damaging environmental effects.
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy