TRACE Special Edition Formula E/Canadian E-Prix Branded Waters To Be Available In Canadian Retailers In Months Leading Up To Highly Anticipated Festival.

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (" BevCanna" or the " Company") is excited to announce that its market-leading TRACE line of natural alkaline spring waters will be the official Water Supplier of the Canadian E-Prix/ 2022 Vancouver E-Prix event, including the highly anticipated Formula E electric car race, part of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship series.

TRACE Special Edition Formula E/Canadian E-Prix branded waters to be available in Canadian retailers in months leading up to highly anticipated festival. (Photo: Business Wire)

The three-day Canadian E-Fest will welcome the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, for the first time on the streets of Vancouver. The Canadian E-Fest will also offer plenty of action off-track beginning with a creative business conference on sustainability. Taking place on June 30 - July 2, 2022, the festival will feature a fan village, concerts by two top Canadian musical artists, and the pinnacle of the event, the Formula E electric car race, to be held on July 2 in Vancouver's False Creek.

As the official Water Supplier, TRACE's line of natural alkaline spring waters will be available at the event, including its unique mineralized black water. In keeping with the Canadian E-Fest's focus on sustainability, the TRACE waters will be sold in 100 per cent recyclable aluminum cans. TRACE will also act as the official recycling supplier for the Canadian E-Fest.

To celebrate the event, TRACE is partnering with Canadian E-Fest to produce a special edition Canadian E-Fest/Formula E branded version of its distinctive aluminum can, with a custom Formula E T RACE logo. The commemorative can will be available in Canadian retailers in the months leading up to the event.

"We're pleased to have been chosen as the official Water Supplier for this unique event," said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. "The Canadian E-Fest event, and especially the Formula E race, will be a highlight of Summer 2022 and we're thrilled to be a part of it. The Canadian E-Fest's commitment to sustainability and recycling is significant and we believe it is important to partner on this shared vision."

"BevCanna and TRACE are a perfect fit for Canadian E-Fest/Vancouver E-Prix's commitment to sustainability," said Matthew Carter, President and CEO, OSS Group. "As a local B.C. water company, bottling high-quality natural waters sourced from a B.C. aquifer, in fully recyclable containers, TRACE was a natural choice to be our water supplier."

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna's extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: that TRACE's line of natural alkaline spring waters will be available at the Canadian E-Fest; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

