Celonis Announces World Tour 2021 Headliners: Join 15,000 Business Leaders To Master Data Execution

 8 days ago

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis , the global leader in execution management, today unveiled the agenda and speaker lineup for The Celonis World Tour 2021 , which airs over eight different locations from October 5 - 14, 2021.

Celonis World Tour is the company's annual execution management roadshow taking place across North America, Europe and Asia. This year's tour will feature more than 50 customers and 30 partners across nine industries discussing the technology, best practices and skills needed to connect data, intelligence and action. Celonis co-CEO and co-founder Alex Rinke will open each World Tour session with his keynote on the rise of data execution.

Customer Session Highlights:

Celonis World Tour 2021 attendees will hear from the world's leading brands like AB InBev, BMW, HP Inc., Kraft Heinz, Mars (a division of Mars Wrigley), Merck & Co., Lufthansa CityLine, Splunk, and more about how they have unlocked millions in value. Some highlights of Celonis customers include:

  • AB InBev -- Achieved process excellence across Order-to-Cash and Purchase-to-Pay, which resulted in a transformational increase in first-time-right deliveries, also reducing repeated delivery attempts.
  • HP, Inc. -- Found cash flow opportunities in Accounts Payable, which translated to bottom-line savings and how the company plans to transform its Audit, Quote-to-Cash, and many other support processes.
  • Kraft Heinz -- Set up a process mining Center of Excellence that was a game-changer for enabling digital transformation, driving operational excellence, and realizing long-term value.
  • Mars-- Created a mission control for Accounts Receivable Deduction Management to reduce deduction cycle times, minimize deduction inflow, and improve invalid recovery rates.
  • Splunk -- Drove digital transformation by getting insights into their operations easily, and in real-time to drive the right actions at the right time, shortening sales cycles and generating higher profits.

Execution Management Ecosystem Sessions:

Thirty industry-leading partners will share their Celonis best practices from getting started, to accelerating adoption, to how to achieve organization-wide success. Partners listed on the agenda include titanium partners IBM and Accenture, as well as PwC, ABeam, BearingPoint, CGI, CTC, Deloitte, Doculabs, KPMG, Microsoft, and VASS Consultoria de Sistemas. These industry leaders will also address key strategic topics including Digital Transformation, System Migrations and Process Excellence.

Olympic Gold Medalist Guest Speakers:

Some of the greatest athletes of all time are joining the Celonis World Tour to share their stories, lessons, and strategies for executing on the world's largest stage.

Allyson Felix: Allyson is the most decorated U.S. Olympic track athlete ever, winning her 10th and 11th Olympic medals in Tokyo this year. You can't miss her insights about how five years of hard work and training boils down to 21 seconds - and how executing at near perfection is not just an expectation but a necessity!

Tom Daley: Tom Daley is the first British diver to win four Olympic medals, including the gold medal in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform at Tokyo 2020. Tune in to hear about Tom's journey from his first Olympic debut at 14 years old to his rise to athletic and social leadership. Tom is making waves across the world as an LGBTQ activist, author, and for his keen knitting skills!

Teddy Riner:Teddy is one of the most decorated Judo martial artists and competitors on the planet with three Olympic medals for France, 10 World Championships, and an 11-year undefeated run of 154 contests. Listen to "Big Teddy" share his perspectives on how data keeps him executing at the top of his game in competition, coaching, and life.

Sandra Sánchez: Sandra is a master in karate and won the Olympic gold medal for Spain in the women's kata event in the Tokyo Olympics. Hear how Sandra has executed her way to "make the impossible a reality" with Guinness World Records recognizing her for her 35 consecutive medals in the Karate 1-Premier league.

Kristian Blummenfelt: Kristian won the gold medal for Norway in the men's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics. Kristian is a world record holder and has executed his way to the world's number #1 triathlon ranking. Don't miss Kristian's insights on how he uses the latest technology to train for the notorious 7-hour Ironman competition!

Fabian Hambüchen:Fabian is one of the most decorated German gymnasts of all time, a four-time Olympian and gold medalist. Since retiring from Olympic competition, Fabian has turned his experiences into a television career, CrossFit competitor and professional motivator. Fabian's perspectives on mental focus and continual improvement are powerful lessons in both business and life.

Register free here for the Celonis World Tour 2021 DACH: Germany, Austria, Switzerland - October 5 (in German) North America: New York and San Francisco - October 6 and 7 (in English) Iberia & Latin America - October 7 (in Spanish and Portuguese) Japan - October 12 (in Japanese) Europe North: BeNeLux & Nordics - Oct 12 (in English) UK & Ireland - Oct 13 (in English) France - Oct 14 (in French)

About CelonisCelonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with 15 offices worldwide.

© 2021 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celonis-announces-world-tour-2021-headliners-join-15-000-business-leaders-to-master-data-execution-301388098.html

SOURCE Celonis

Community Policy