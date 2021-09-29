Transform food systems to avert $400 billion annually in loss and waste

Get ready to sing along with the launch of the Food Heroes music video! Students from 6 countries around the world will also be spreading the message of how young people can take action to make agri-food systems more sustainable. But, wait, there's more! Listen to students talk about their school food environments and get the opportunity to ask our food heroes your questions. ---While we currently produce enough food to feed every man, woman, and child in the world, there are nearly 700 million people who are hungry, a number which is growing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase in threats like pests, plagues, conflict, and climate change are compounding this global food crisis.To mobilize action and identify solutions to address these threats, we are launching the World Food Forum (WFF) – a youth-led movement and network to transform our food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular "zero hunger".With events, dialogue and outreach extending throughout the year, the WFF flagship event is set to launch 1-5 October 2021. It will gather youth to drive awareness, foster engagement, and mobilize youth-led action in support of agri-food systems transformation.

