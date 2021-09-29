CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transform food systems to avert $400 billion annually in loss and waste

By FAO/Giulio Napolitano
UN News Centre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat half-eaten apple tossed in the trash bin after lunch is contributing to the staggering mountain of food wasted globally, at a time when more than 800 million people still go to bed hungry, UN agencies said on Wednesday, marking the International Day to increase awareness of this issue. Not...

news.un.org

Comments / 0

