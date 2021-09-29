Commercial Observer To Launch Expanded National Life Science Coverage

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in the commercial real estate industry,is making significant investments in life sciences editorial coverage, data and products to support the growth and advancement of this critical industry.

Life sciences and biotech real estate hit an upward stride over the past decade, and the past 17 months have served as a further catalyst for a life science real estate boom. The life sciences and biotech industries have proven to not only be recession-proof, but are on track for accelerated growth as the demand for lab space, R&D centers and innovation campuses steadily increases.

This high-growth industry has been critical to the U.S. economy throughout the pandemic crisis and has also provided the real estate community with a path towards expansion. The increasing demand for available life science research and laboratory space has led to a spur of new real estate developments at a much needed time as other asset classes have faced the challenges of the pandemic. Now, the development community will play a key role in providing science and biotech space to meet real estate inventory demands and support the continued growth of this essential industry.

Commercial Observer is planning the launch of new life sciences-focused products and content, key profiles and features of the people, companies and technologies leading the sector forward, a regular newsletter, breaking news, events and virtual briefings, as well strategic partnerships forged to support the advancement of the life sciences real estate sector. CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has signed on as a lead sponsor of the initiative.

The media organization also hosted its Inaugural Life Sciences Forum in June 2021, welcoming premier life sciences and biotech brands and national real estate leaders to discuss location strategies and the formation of life science clusters, the campus effect and development of innovation hubs, the unique infrastructure and design needs of cutting-edge laboratories and the sector's rapidly growing investment potential. planning the launch of new life sciences-focused products and content, including a monthly newsletter, as well as the announcement of strategic partnerships forged to support the advancement of the life science real estate sector.

About Commercial Observer:Commercial Observer is the leading commercial real estate media and information services company, delivering high-impact content, events and platforms designed to connect and inform industry participants of key trends and people defining the global real estate landscape. Commercial Observer reaches a national audience of the most active real estate owners/developers, corporate occupiers, brokers, investors, lenders, leasing professionals, tech firms, public officials, contractors, architects, attorneys, and accountants, as well other business owners and key decision-makers impacting the trajectory of the building industry. The company holds its reporting to the highest editorial standards with a strong commitment to fairness and accuracy. Commercial Observer is a unit of Observer Media, a company which informs and connects leaders in industries undergoing disruption to help them innovate, grow and make smarter decisions.

Contact: Sarah S. Berman The Berman Group, Inc. 212.450.7300 sberman@bermangrp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-observer-to-launch-expanded-national-life-science-coverage-301388094.html

SOURCE Commercial Observer

