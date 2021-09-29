CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Was Unwilling To Be Traded To Clippers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers made the splash of the offseason by completing a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is now playing for his fourth different team in the last four seasons, although this is arguably the best situation of them all as he gets the opportunity to play in his hometown while also having a legit shot at winning his first championship.

