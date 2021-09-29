Telehealth Summit To Explore Policies Impacting Access

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 6, Patient & Provider Advocates for Telehealth will virtually host a national policy summit, "Getting Telehealth Policy Right." The summit brings together patients, advocates, clinicians and policymakers to address key policies impacting access to telehealth and explore how policymakers can ensure continued and balanced access to telehealth after the public health emergency.

The summit can be viewed live at summit.telehealthadvocates.org on October 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Viewers are encouraged to RSVP in advance at telehealthadvocates.org/register.

Summit Topics:An Ounce of Prevention: Telehealth & Preventive CarePolicy Brief: State & Federal Policy HighlightsA Balancing Act: In-Person and Virtual CareLifeline: How Telehealth Policy Can Reduce DisparitiesQuick Fix: The Pros and Cons of On-Demand Virtual CarePerspectives from Patients & Providers

Before COVID-19, telehealth was considered a novel option for the few. But the pandemic made it an essential tool for the masses. The experience has opened the eyes of providers and patients to the value of telehealth in delivering timely, efficient, patient-centered care.

To ensure balanced access to telehealth beyond the public health emergency, policies must encompass certain basic provisions, including:

Continued coverage for the broad range of telehealth services temporarily approved for the COVID-19 emergency.

Reasonable and fair reimbursement for virtual visits.

Continuation of a broad definition of telehealth services to include low-tech applications as needed.

Support for efforts to increase high-speed internet connectivity.

Easing of restrictions on sites of care and state licensing.

Patient & Provider Advocates for Telehealth is a project of the Alliance for Patient Access.

Patient & Provider Advocates for Telehealth advances policies that ensure robust coverage and minimal access obstacles for those who reply upon telehealth.

The Alliance for Patient Access i s a national network of policy-minded health care providers who advocate for patient-centered care and participate in clinician working groups, advocacy initiatives, stakeholder coalitions and the creation of educational materials.

