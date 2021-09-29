CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Attention Voters – New Ballot Affidavit/Return Envelope

By Sedona.biz Staff
 8 days ago

Prescott AZ (September 29, 2021) – Yavapai County Recorder, Leslie Hoffman would like to announce the following information:

The following jurisdictions will hold All-Mail Elections on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • City of Prescott – General Election
  • Crown King Fire District
  • Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District
  • Mingus Union High School District

All registered voters that reside within the above jurisdictions are eligible to vote in this Election.

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has combined the PINK Ballot Affidavit Envelope and our Ballot Return Envelope. See the example below, the envelope will be PINK.

You will now sign the back of the envelope under the flap. Insert your voted ballot in the envelope and seal the envelope only after signing. Mail or drop off your voted ballot in one of our open Official Ballot Drop Boxes.           Call 928-771-3248 for open locations or visit our website https://yavapaiaz.gov/govote/ .

Eliminating an envelope will result in more streamlined processing and tax dollar savings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykU2W_0cBwaIt600

Please contact us with any questions or concerns regarding this new envelope, 928-771-3248 or e-mail us web.voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov .

