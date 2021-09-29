CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Cover picture for the articlePathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has today launched its 1.07 update, so here’s the full list of changes and additions added with this patch. Today’s patch doesn’t bring anything super exciting, though a heap of bug fixes has been made across the game’s various areas. Given just how many updates have been made, it’s clear that these changes were more than warranted. There are also a few balance changes being thrown in there, just for good measure. There’s plenty to talk about though, so let’s not waste more time. Here’s everything new with Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update 1.07!

