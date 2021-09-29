CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress juggling government funding, debt limit and key parts of Biden's agenda

By Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan, Bloomberg News
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s economic agenda faces a pivotal day in Congress Wednesday, with the prospects growing of an embarrassing setback for his infrastructure bill and markets beginning to take notice of the intensifying debt ceiling standoff with Republicans. Senate Majority Chuck Schumer said he anticipates Congress will avert...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Bernie Sanders just spent 15 minutes lambasting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up the Democrats' reconciliation bill, accusing them of 'sabotage'

At a Wednesday news conference, Bernie Sanders blasted his colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin and Sinema are the holdouts in the Senate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill. "Two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want," Sanders said. "That, to me, is wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval rating drops as Democrats accuse her of blocking Biden’s agenda

Not backing US president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better campaign and the Green New Deal may have put a dent in US senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval ratings, a new report showed.Ms Sinema’s approval ratings with registered voters of Arizona fell to 42 per cent from 48 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2021, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking. People disapproving of her have risen from 35 per cent to 42 per cent in the same time span.This disapproval stems primarily from Democratic voters. At 46 per cent, they are now less likely to approve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Bernie Sanders
talesbuzz.com

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden’s economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin’s suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that’s pushing the US closer to default. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Treasury#Afghan#House#Gop
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTLA

Debt ceiling negotiations: Senate moves toward short-term fix amid perilous standoff

Republican and Democratic leaders edged back Wednesday from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December. McConnell made the offer shortly before Republicans were prepared to block legislation to suspend […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy